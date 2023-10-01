Eagles vs. Commanders Week 4 game preview and predictions

At the risk of having this declarative statement being thrown back in my face, the Philadelphia Eagles are not losing to the Washington Commanders today.

The most important matchups are working in the Eagles’ favor. Philly’s pass rush should be able to exploit a Washington offensive line that’s allowed the most sacks in the NFL. Sam Howell has not shown the ability to get the ball out quick to help his protection.

The Eagles’ offensive line should be able to prevent the Commanders’ defensive front from taking over the game.

The best case for a Commanders win is that the Eagles let their guard down and take their opponent too lightly. But it’s difficult to believe that’s going to happen when Washington gave Philly their first loss last year. I’m sure the Birds haven’t forgotten about that game.

There’s a reason the DraftKings Sportsbook betting line for this game has increased from the Eagles being favored by 7.5 points to 9.5. The Eagles are going to win and do it comfortably.

Since the beginning of the Nick Sirianni era in 2021, the Eagles are 10-3-2 against the spread as home favorites … and that’s the best cover percentage in the NFL. Two of those losses came with Gardner Minshew starting in place of Jalen Hurts.

The Commanders, meanwhile, are 8-9-1 against the spread as road underdogs in the Ron Rivera era. That’s the seventh-worst cover percentage in the league.

For more, check out BGN’s weekly NFL game predictions and NFL picks against the spread.

Score prediction: 33 to 13, Eagles win.

Bold prediction: Haason Reddick logs three sacks.

