NFL Picks Against the Spread: Week 4

Before the fourth Sunday of the 2023 NFL regular season kicks off, let’s have some fun by taking a look at the lines for the Week 4 games.

You can CLICK HERE for straight up NFL picks without regard to the spread.

My overall record so far is 29-19 after going 10-6 last week. The BGN community is also 29-19.

Here are suggestions when trying to beat the odds.

NFL WEEK 4 GAMES

ATLANTA FALCONS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (-3): Among their struggles, the Jags have simply had some bad luck. They’re due to bounce back against one of the least intimidating quarterbacks in the NFL. PICK: Jaguars -3

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (-9.5): The Eagles are going to comfortably beat the Commanders. Since the beginning of the Nick Sirianni era in 2021, the Eagles are 10-3-2 ATS as home favorites … and that’s the best cover percentage in the NFL. Two of those losses came with Gardner Minshew starting in place of Jalen Hurts. Philly’s defensive line is going to feast on a Commanders offensive line that’s allowed the most sacks in the NFL by far. The Eagles will not be overlooking this opponent after losing to them at home last year. This is my Lock Of The Week pick for the latest episode of TGIFootball on The SB Nation NFL Show. I’m 3-0 in those picks so far.

MIAMI DOLPHINS at BUFFALO BILLS (-2.5): As tempting as it may be to take the points since the Dolphins looked so dominant last week, the line is telling you the Bills are going to win this game. Taking Miami feels too good to be true. PICK: Bills -2.5

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (-4.5) at CAROLINA PANTHERS: Last year, the Vikings were worse than their record indicated. This year, they’re better. PICK: Vikings -4.5

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (-3) at HOUSTON TEXANS: The Steelers’ offense isn’t inspiring a ton of confidence right now but I find it hard to lean with a longtime losing organization over a longtime winning one when the game feels like a coin flip. PICK: Steelers -3

CINCINNATI BENGALS (-2.5) at TENNESSEE TITANS: The Titans don’t have the juice. PICK: Bengals -2.5

BALTIMORE RAVENS at CLEVELAND BROWNS (-2.5): Jim Schwartz’s defense has allowed one touchdown drive all season. The Browns can shut down Lamar Jackson. PICK: Browns -2.5

LOS ANGELES RAMS (-1) at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: The Colts might be smelling themselves a bit after last week’s big upset. PICK: Rams -1

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (-3.5): The Bucs will make it close but the Saints will win. PICK: Buccaneers +3.5

DENVER BRONCOS (-3.5) at CHICAGO BEARS: Lol, imagine being 3.5-point home underdogs to a team that just allowed 70 points. The Bears are pathetic. Always fade Justin Fields. PICK: Broncos -3.5

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (-6.5): You know what? Aidan O’Connell looked good in the preseason and he’s going to upset the Bolts in his first NFL start. PICK: Raiders +6.5

ARIZONA CARDINALS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (-14): The Cards are 3-0 against the spread this season ... but the talent gap is going to be too much to overcome this time around. PICK: 49ers -14

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at DALLAS COWBOYS (-6): The Pats seem like a team that plays to the level of their competition. They’re going to muck it up against Dallas but the Cowboys will win a close game. PICK: Patriots +6

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (-9.5) at NEW YORK JETS: Zach Wilson is bad. PICK: Chiefs -9.5

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (-2) at NEW YORK GIANTS: The Giants were actually favored earlier in the week, which ... why? The G-Men are injured and they’re not even good when healthy. The Seahawks, meanwhile, have put up 37 points in each of their last two games. They can certainly score enough to cover this spread. PICK: Seahawks -2