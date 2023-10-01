Eagles rooting guide for Week 4 games

The fourth Sunday of the 2023 NFL regular season is here. To accompany your viewing experience, let’s run through a Philadelphia Eagles-focused rooting guide for all of the Week 4 games.

EAGLES GAME

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: The Eagles will be 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the division with a win.

NFC EAST

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at DALLAS COWBOYS: The Cowboys dropping to 2-2 ahead of a Week 5 road matchup against San Francisco would be bad for Dallas ... and good for the Eagles. Here’s to the Ezekiel Elliott revenge game. Root for the Patriots.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at NEW YORK GIANTS: One can make the case the Seahawks are a more relevant threat to the Eagles in the NFC than the Giants are to the Eagles in the NFC East. But it’s too early in the season to get cute. It’s better to see the Giants drop to 1-3. Then again, they could win this game and very well lose their next two games: at Miami and at Buffalo. That’s the silver lining to a Giants win in this scenario. Root for the Seahawks.

DRAFT PICK WATCH

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: The Eagles own the Saints’ second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Birds will be hoping that selection is as early as it can realistically be. A Bucs win also helps to improve the Eagles’ strength of victory tiebreaker. Silver lining to a Bucs loss: the Eagles own Tampa’s fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Root for the Buccaneers.

ATLANTA FALCONS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (London): The Eagles don’t want the Saints to win the NFC South. The Falcons might be the most preferable winner from that division since their remaining schedule is relatively easy and their quarterback isn’t all that threatening. Sorry, Dougie P. Root for the Falcons.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at CAROLINA PANTHERS: The Eagles own the Vikings’ fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Root for the Panthers.

CINCINNATI BENGALS at TENNESSEE TITANS: The Eagles own the more favorable of their own or the Titans’ sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Not the biggest deal but might as well root for the pick to be as early as possible. Root for the Bengals.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at HOUSTON TEXANS: The Eagles will want a non-Titans team to win the AFC South. Root for the Texans.

NFC PLAYOFF PICTURE

ARIZONA CARDINALS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: The 49ers are obviously a big threat to the Eagles potentially getting the No. 1 seed. Can Jonathan Gannon come through big for Philly in back-to-back weeks?! Root for the Cardinals.

DENVER BRONCOS at CHICAGO BEARS: Might as well further decrease any unlikely chances of the Bears being a factor in the NFC. Root for the Broncos.

LOS ANGELES RAMS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: AFC team over the NFC team, especially when the Eagles want to see a non-Titans team win the AFC South. The Eagles play the Rams in Week 5. Root for the Colts.

WHAT’S LEFT

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at NEW YORK JETS: The Eagles would prefer to see Zach Wilson — and not a potential upgrade at quarterback — start against them in Week 6. Wilson leading the Jets to a win over the Chiefs could delay/prevent a QB trade. Root for the Jets.

MIAMI DOLPHINS at BUFFALO BILLS: Should be a good game between two good teams the Eagles will have to play this season.

BALTIMORE RAVENS at CLEVELAND BROWNS: Doesn’t matter.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: Doesn’t matter.