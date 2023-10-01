Share All sharing options for: What They’re Saying About The Eagles: Tampa Bay Succaneers Edition

WHAT’S GOING ON BLEEDING GREEN NATION?!

Preseason is over y’all, and the Eagles are starting to look scary. Our Bulldogs? Terrifying. Our run game? Electric. Our QB? Him.

I can not think of the last time the Birds got the ball at the end of the game and ran the clock down over NINE MINUTES to seal a game. That wasn’t football, that was abuse.

With all that being said, this is going to be another short one. Not because the game was slow, or boring, or uneventful. It very much was. It is because there just wasn’t as many comments from other teams. Kind of hard to do a what they’re saying without them, ya know, saying.

So let’s relive some of the more exciting moments from Monday to get ready for the Commanders game this afternoon.

What They’re Saying About The Eagles: Away Game Eagles Chants Edition

COVEY DOESN’T DIE THIS TIME!

Actual Jake Elliott Appreciation Post (3-0)

WHO??? (10-3)

BOO

Hurts Throws A Pick

JALEN CARTER IS A BAD MAN!

Boop [Halftime] (13-3)

>Mario Jump Noise<

The City of Brotherly Shove (20-3)

Hurts Int #2

STUFFED FOR 2! (22-3)

Garbage Time Noise

VICTORY SCREECH!!

HOW BOUT THEM EAGLES!? I can not stress how nice it was to see our run game and defense firing on all cylinders again. Swift is looking top tier. Our defensive line looks like it keeps QB’s up at night. Feels good man.

We have the Washington Commanders this afternoon, and I never trust a divisional game. Eagles should go ahead and stomp a mudhole in the Washington O-Line and give their QB fits. Fingers crossed for a massive statement W in the division for next week.

Lastly, this should be my last late WTS and we will have them back to releasing on Thursdays! Go Birds!!!