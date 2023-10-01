Eagles News: Haason Reddick poised for breakout game

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Game Preview – WAS at PHI - Iggles Blitz

Wylie is the RT. He’ll be going up against Haason Reddick, who is now healthy and playing without a cast. This could be Reddick’s breakout game for the season. Jalen Carter, Fletcher Cox and the other DTs could feast on the interior blockers. Washington knows this will be an issue and will gameplan accordingly. They will focus on quick throws. It will be interesting to see if the Eagles play more aggressive coverage this week. If you play off, the other team can throw quick outs effectively. It is tough to sustain drives like that. I’m sure the Commanders will try to run the ball. They’ve run for at least 92 yards in each game so far. The Eagles only allow 48 yards on the ground per game this year. If they can stuff the run this week, that will put a lot of pressure on Howell and the passing game. And that will play right into the hands of the Eagles pass rushers. You know they’re excited after seeing the 9 sacks Washington gave up last week.

Eagles vs. Commanders stats preview - BGN

Let’s start with the Eagles as always. After a strange first week, the Eagles are playing a lot more 12 personnel now. The offense has been much better of late, and there are many different ways to win in the NFL, but I can’t help but look at the motion and play-action numbers and worry a little. I think this offense should be much better at play-action than it is, considering the run game. I hoped that with a new OC and the addition of DeAndre Swift that the Eagles screen game would improve, but it hasn’t yet.

FROM THE SB NATION NFL SHOW: The Eagles are going to dominate Washington - BGN Radio

The SB Nation NFL Show’s TGIFootball crew explains why the Eagles are going to get back on track against Washington.

Commanders fans shaken by bad loss to Bills and pessimistic about Sunday’s upcoming trip to Philly - Hogs Haven

In this week’s survey of Hogs Haven readers, 79% are predicting an Eagles win, with 43% saying that it will be a lopsided game in Philly’s favor. Of the 1 in 5 fans who think that Washington can get the win, nearly all of them see it as a close game. None of this is particularly surprising. In a preseason Reacts survey less than a month ago, 66% of Hogs Haven readers surveyed predicted a 2-2 start to the season.

The Playbook, Week 4: 49ers, Eagles among most likely to win - ESPN+

D’Andre Swift is a lineup lock after establishing himself as the Eagles’ lead back on Monday night. Swift posted a 16-130-0 rushing line after he delivered 28-175-1 in Week 2. Swift ended up playing on “only” 54% of snaps, but that rate was much higher in the first half, with Kenneth Gainwell (46%) soaking up most of his touches when the Eagles were protecting a two-score lead in the second half. Brian Robinson Jr.’s predictable crash back to earth in Week 3 was worse than expected. The Commanders’ lead back ran well (7.0 yards per carry), but was limited to just 10 carries and zero targets on 19 snaps. Game script may again be an issue this week as Washington is the underdog against an Eagles defense that has allowed the fewest RB fantasy points through three weeks. Robinson is no more than a flex. Terry McLaurin had another underwhelming fantasy showing in Week 3, and he’s now been held to six or fewer targets in seven consecutive games. He’ll draw the Darius Slay shadow this week, and while he had success against Slay in 2022, McLaurin’s limited volume means he’s no more than a WR3/flex. Jahan Dotson, meanwhile, is a sneaky bet for a big day with unproven Josh Jobe set to defend him often this week.

From out of the league to Eagles starter – Zach Cunningham’s wild journey - NBCSP

“I’m thinking I’m coming out here just for a workout and then come back home and we’ll see what happens,” Cunningham said at his locker Thursday. “But we came out here, worked out and signed that same day. It was a crazy process.” It was Jack who immediately began taking first-team reps across from Nakobe Dean while Cunningham started out with the third defense. Gradually that changed. Cunningham worked his way up the depth chart, Jack retired, and Cunningham found himself in the Eagles’ starting lineup a month after joining the team. “One thing you do notice right from the beginning when we first got him, was he’s a veteran, he’s played a lot of good football in this league, and he has some really good instincts and feel for the game,” defensive coordinator Sean Desai said. “So he’s able to learn the defense relatively quickly because he’s had some experiences and that’s shown, and that’s what’s kind of helped him impact us on defense at a relatively quick rate.”

Game Preview: Commanders vs. Eagles - PE.com

2. The pass defense faces a test. Let’s consider what happened against Buffalo an outlier, because Washington has excellent receivers and big-play capability with Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, and Curtis Samuel leading the way. The Eagles went with Darius Slay and James Bradberry when they played base personnel against Tampa Bay on Monday night and then Bradberry moved inside with Josh Jobe playing outside when the Bucs had three wide receivers on the field. That is a matchup to watch on Sunday. The numbers from Monday were truly outstanding: 133 yards allowed in the passing game, one touchdown, one interception. The Eagles allowed just 174 total offensive yards (the fewest by the Eagles since a 2019 win over Chicago), 4 yards per play. Terrific stuff. Pressure up front will help a lot. Howell has faced more pressure than any quarterback in the league and he’s been sacked 19 times overall. The secondary has its challenge, yes, but the defensive line has to really dominate here.

NEXT Weather: Mostly sunny Sunday in Philadelphia for Eagles home game - CBS News

It will be a mostly sunny Sunday in Philadelphia, making for a perfect home game day for the Eagles. Beginning Sunday, temperatures will be a throwback to summer with highs above average and near 80 Monday through Wednesday. [...] If you’re out tailgating for the Eagles’ Week 4 home game against the Washington Commanders, you’ll only need a sweatshirt in the early morning. Temperatures will be in the high 60s by 11 a.m. and in the high 70s by 3 p.m.

Cowboys vs Patriots referee report: Week 4 official doesn’t bode well for Dallas - Blogging The Boys

Since then, the Cowboys have had two home games called by Novak. The first was against the Cardinals during the 2022 season; Dallas lost that game, and was penalized 10 times. The next one was a home win over the Giants, though the team was called for 13 penalties. In fact, the Cowboys have been the more penalized team in all four games that Novak has called, regardless of whether they were at home or on the road. In short, this does not bode well for the Cowboys. Novak’s crew is notoriously strict on home teams, so much so to the point that it’s had an impact on the final score. The Cowboys would be the first home team to win under Novak this year if they can beat the Patriots. Even if they do pull that off, the smart money is on the Cowboys having yet another high penalty count in this one after being one of the least penalized teams in the league through the first two games.

Giants rule Andrew Thomas OUT for Monday night; Saquon Barkley doubtful - Big Blue View

Daboll also reported that the status of Saquon Barkley (ankle) won’t be decided until before the game on Monday night. Barkley is listed as doubtful. Daboll said the Giants will “take it right up to game time” to make a decision about Barkley.

The Detroit Lions are finally taking NFC North, and everyone else is playing for second - SB Nation

The NFC Central got a new name when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved out of the division in 2002. The newly minted NFC North would include four old rivals — the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, and Detroit Lions — but the first two decades of the division has lacked the sort of open-ended parity that is supposed to define the modern NFL. In 21 years of NFC North play, the Green Bay Packers have won the division more times than the other three teams combined. It really isn’t even close. Here’s how the division championship has broken down since 2002: Green Bay Packers: 12 times, Minnesota Vikings: 5 times, Chicago Bears: 4 times, Detroit Lions: 0 times.

