Eagles vs. Commanders: First quarter scores updates

The Philadelphia Eagles are back at home in Week 4, when they take on the Washington Commanders is one of their few early-Sunday games of the season.

Every team not named the Eagles lost last week, which means Philly currently sits at the top of the NFC East standings in all of their undefeated glory. This Sunday’s matchup will be their first division game of the season, and Washington will certainly be looking to ruin the Eagles undefeated streak... again.

But, Commanders’ QB Sam Howell is going to have a really hard day facing the Eagles incredible pass rush, and the secondary may be ever-changing, but they are playing lights out. Turnovers have always been a priority for head coach Nick Sirianni, and new DC Sean Desai is coaching these guys up in a way that they are producing each and every week.

1Q - 1:17 [Eagles 7, Commanders 7]: The Eagles offense looked good in their first drive of the game, finishing it off with a five-yard carry into the endzone by D’Andre Swift.

1Q - 7:52 [Eagles 0, Commanders 7]: The Commanders offense just marched their way down the field and Curtis Samuel ran it in for a one-yard touchdown.

