Jaguars vs. Falcons: NFL in London

The Atlanta Falcons (2-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) are set to face off on Sunday morning in London, for the first international matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

These teams have only played each other eight times over their history, and the Falcons lead the all-time series, 5-3. Atlanta has also best Jacksonville the four most recent meeting, including the last time they faced off in 2021, getting a road win, 21-14.

Things have not looked good for Doug Pederson’s group in Jacksonville this season, despite finishing last season with incredible momentum. He still has time to turn things around, but that time is going to be running out quickly.

Here’s what you need to know about today’s game:

Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Time: 9:30 AM ET

Location: Wembley Stadium | London

Announcers: Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky, Laura Rutledge

Sirius: 109 (ATL), 104 (JAX), 158 (National) | XM: 383 (ATL), 225 (JAX), 228 (National)

Odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Atlanta Falcons: +3 (+145)

Jacksonville Jaguars: -3 (-175)

Over/Under: 42.5

