Eagles vs. Commanders: How to watch, TV channel, live stream, final injury report and more

The Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) are playing their first early-Sunday game of the 2023 season in Week 4 against the Washington Commanders (2-1) — they only have three games in the 1:00 PM time slot this whole season, and two of those are against the Commanders.

This is the first division game for the Eagles this season, in an NFC East that is going to be challenging to win. Heading into Sunday’s matchup, Philly currently sits at No. 1.

The Eagles offense will have some competition on Sunday, but the defense should be able to continue dominating quarterbacks with Sam Howell at the helm for the Commanders. Philadelphia’s pass rush has been exceptional, and their focus on rotating guys in order to attack in waves, has been really successful through three weeks.

With several injuries to the secondary, including two safeties out for the game, the team elevated DB Tristin McCollum from the practice squad. Head coach Nick Sirianni on Friday said that they felt very comfortable with their depth at those positions and have a ton of confidence in the ability to move guys around thanks to their cross-training.

Defensive coordinator Sean Desai spoke with reporters this week and talked about his philosophy regarding tackling, which has been more effective this season. He explained that if everyone is charging to the ball, there should be other guys around in case someone misses. Getting even the big guys off the pile to go after the ball has created some of their (many) turnovers.

We’re still waiting to see a complete offensive performance from the Eagles, but with the running game so effective, and the strong defense, Jalen Hurts and co. have a little time to figure it out. Although, an explosive game by A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith seems imminent.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Channel: FOX

Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA

Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

Referee: Ron Torbert (Eagles are 6-5 in 11 games as side judge and referee)

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP | Sirius: 99 (WAS), 111 (PHI) | XM: 390 (WAS), 231 (PHI)

TV coverage map via 506sports:

Online Streaming

FuboTV

The Eagles are two-score favorites on the road this week.

Philadelphia Eagles: -9.5 (-440)

Washington Commanders: +9.5 (+340)

Over/under: 43

History Lesson

Washington actually leads the all-time-series between these teams, 88-82-5, but Philly has won three of the four most recent meetings. The Commanders did end up winning the last time they faced off, which was last November in Philly, with the other NFC East team leaving 32-31. It was the Eagles first loss of the 2022 season.

Eagles 2023 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 - at New England Patriots (Sept. 10, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Week 2 - vs Minnesota Vikings (Sept. 14, 8:15 PM ET, Amazon Prime) Thursday Night Football

Week 3 - at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sept. 25, 7:15 PM ET, ABC) Monday Night Football

Week 4 - vs. Washington Commanders (Oct. 1, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 5 - at Los Angeles Rams (Oct. 8, 4:05 PM ET, FOX)

Week 6 - at New York Jets (Oct. 15, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 7 - vs. Miami Dolphins (Oct. 22, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football*

*Kelly Green uniform debut

Week 8 - at Washington Commanders (Oct. 29, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 9 - vs. Dallas Cowboys (Nov. 5, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 10 - BYE WEEK

Week 11 - at Kansas City Chiefs (Nov. 20, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN/ABC) Monday Night Football

Week 12 - vs Buffalo Bills (Nov. 26, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Week 13 - vs San Francisco 49ers (Dec. 3, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 14 - at Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 10, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football

Week 15 - at Seattle Seahawks (Dec. 17, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 16 - vs. New York Giants (Dec. 25, 4:30 PM ET, FOX)

Week 17 - vs Arizona Cardinals (Dec. 31, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 18 - at New York Giants (TBD)