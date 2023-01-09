Eagles sign Sua Opeta to the practice squad

The Philadelphia Eagles signed Sua Opeta to their practice squad on Monday, according to an official team announcement.
Opeta was waived by the Eagles on Friday afternoon. The team needed to open up some roster spots with C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Robert Quinn returning from injured reserve in addition to Brett Kern running out of practice squad elevations.
The Eagles are happy to see that Opeta was not claimed. It’s a little surprising that no one decided to add him to their roster, although his impending restricted free agent status was likely a deterrent.
Opeta returning to the Eagles gives them more interior offensive line depth. It also allows them to sign him to a futures contract (as opposed to dealing with the RFA rigamarole) after the season ends ... assuming he’s not poached before then.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES PRACTICE SQUAD
OG Sua Opeta
WR Devon Allen
S Andre Chachere
CB Mario Goodrich
S Anthony Harris
DE Tarron Jackson
OT Fred Johnson
OT Roderick Johnson
CB Mac McCain
OG Tyrese Robinson
LB Davion Taylor
TE Noah Togiai
C Cameron Tom
WR Greg Ward
DT Marvin Wilson
DE Matt Leo (exempt)
