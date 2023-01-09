Eagles sign Sua Opeta to the practice squad

The Philadelphia Eagles signed Sua Opeta to their practice squad on Monday, according to an official team announcement.

Opeta was waived by the Eagles on Friday afternoon. The team needed to open up some roster spots with C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Robert Quinn returning from injured reserve in addition to Brett Kern running out of practice squad elevations.

The Eagles are happy to see that Opeta was not claimed. It’s a little surprising that no one decided to add him to their roster, although his impending restricted free agent status was likely a deterrent.

Opeta returning to the Eagles gives them more interior offensive line depth. It also allows them to sign him to a futures contract (as opposed to dealing with the RFA rigamarole) after the season ends ... assuming he’s not poached before then.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES PRACTICE SQUAD

OG Sua Opeta

WR Devon Allen

S Andre Chachere

CB Mario Goodrich

S Anthony Harris

DE Tarron Jackson

OT Fred Johnson

OT Roderick Johnson

CB Mac McCain

OG Tyrese Robinson

LB Davion Taylor

TE Noah Togiai

C Cameron Tom

WR Greg Ward

DT Marvin Wilson

DE Matt Leo (exempt)