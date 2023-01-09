College Football Playoff National Championship: TCU vs. Georgia

With the 2022 NFL regular season now in the rear-view, it’s time for the College Football Playoff National Championship game. The TCU Horned Frogs will take on the Georgia Bulldogs in Los Angeles for the final matchup of the 2022 college football season.

No. 1 ranked Georgia is nearly a two-touchdown favorite (-13) over No. 3 TCU (+13). The Bulldogs had a very close game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the semi-final round, and narrowly squeaked out a come-from-behind win in the final minutes of the game. TCU, however, seemingly had Michigan’s number for most of their semi-final game and were able to keep the Wolverines from climbing back into the matchup in the second half.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ scouting staff will surely be keeping an eye on this matchup. There are a bunch of college players in this game worth selecting in the 2023 NFL Draft.

How to Watch the CFP National Championship

TCU Horned Frogs vs. Georgia Bulldogs

When: Monday, January 9, 2023

Where: SoFi Superdome | Inglewood, CA

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN

TV Announcers: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit

Online Streaming: WatchESPN

Radio: ESPN Radio

Odds: TCU +13 (+350) | Georgia -13 (-435)

Over/under: 63.5 points

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss the College Football Playoff National Championship game below in the comments.