Eagles-Giants snap counts: No limits for C.J. Gardner-Johnson in his first game back

The official snap counts from the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 18 win over the New York Giants are in. Let’s take a look and run through some analysis.

OFFENSE

Not ideal that the Eagles had to play their starting quarterback and offensive line for the entire game. But they made it through without injury, at least.

Landon Dickerson missed two snaps due to an issue with his helmet at one point. Not totally sure what that was all about. Andre Dillard briefly filled in at left guard.

DeVonta Smith did not miss a snap in a game where he set the single-season franchise record for wide receiver receptions. DeVonta played the fourth-highest snap count percentage of any Eagles offensive player this season, only behind Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, and Dickerson (in that order).

A.J. Brown played his fourth-lowest snap count percentage of the season. The Eagles were being a bit conservative with his usage, although he did still see 10 targets.

Quez Watkins played his lowest snap count percentage of the season.

Miles Sanders played his lowest snap count percentage of the season for the second straight week. He’s been dealing with a knee issue, so that’s a factor. They’re also probably just aiming to keep his workload down ahead of riding him more heavily in the postseason. Smart.

Naturally, Boston Scott logged season highs in touches and playing time against the team he loves to terrorize the most. The Giant Killer.

A week after logging zero offensive snaps, Grant Calcaterra had a small role in this game due to multiple tight end sets.

DEFENSE

Marcus Epps played 1,096 out of 1,106 defensive snaps this season. The only playing time he missed is when the Eagles rested some starters at the end of the Tennessee Titans game. The wild card bye will be a well-earned break for Epps.

Good to see C.J. Gardner-Johnson was not limited in his first game back after suffering a lacerated kidney. CJGJ did not miss a snap while playing both safety and nickel cornerback.

Reed Blankenship’s playing time took a hit with CJGJ’s return but it’s hardly like he’s been phased out of the defense. The Eagles could’ve opted to replace Blankenship with CJGJ and kept Josiah Scott in the slot ... but that was not the optimal approach.

Milton Williams has logged one tackle for loss in each of his last three games. He’s totaled five in his last five games. That after only logging four in his first 12 games this season. And only six TFLs in 17 games as a rookie. The light seems to be going on for him.

Robert Quinn, who returned from injured reserve, logged his highest snap count percentage since joining the Eagles. He did not record a stat but he generated some pressure, so, that was good to see. But he also gave up a big running play after missed a TFL opportunity.

This was Linval Joseph’s lowest snap count percentage since joining the Eagles.

Jordan Davis has played single-digit snaps in two out of his last three games. He has not recorded a solo tackle since Week 8.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Zech McPhearson logged his first career sack during the Giants’ failed fake field goal attempt.

Nakobe Dean recovered the Giants’ surprise onside kick attempt. He had to visit the locker room in the fourth quarter so he may have gotten banged up in this one.

Active day for Jake Elliott; his third-highest snap count percentage of the season. Entering Week 18, Elliott didn’t have a single game with more than two field goal attempts. He attempted five in this matchup and made them all. He scored 16 of the Eagles’ 22 total points when you add in his made PAT.

No defensive playing time for Josiah Scott. Special teams duty only.

Brett Kern continues to not look good.

DID NOT PLAY

INACTIVE: Josh Sweat, Lane Johnson, Avonte Maddox, Ian Book, Trey Sermon

ACTIVE: Gardner Minshew, Josh Sills