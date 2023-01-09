Eagles rookie report card from the regular season finale

The Eagles did it! Despite a bizarre four quarters of football, the Eagles beat the Giants to snap a losing streak and lock up the top seed in the NFC. A win’s a win, but this one was certainly not flashy at all. Here’s how the rookies fared.

Jordan Davis: B

Jordan Davis had another relatively quiet performance (zero stats logged), but he did have an impressive play in the first half. When the Giants tried to run a double-pass, Davis stayed home on Lawrence Cager and was able to freeze him in space. This allowed Kyzir White to run up and make a sack. This was great awareness, as well as discipline by Davis and a good display of his athleticism to hold a receiver in space like that.

Reed Blankenship: B-

Reed Blankenship still saw a heavy dose of playing time even with C.J. Gardner Johnson’s return. With Avonte Maddox still hurt, the defensive staff wisely let CJGJ play in the slot while keeping Blankenship at his traditional safety spot. He had a nice pass breakup early in the game and generally looked solid in coverage. He also caught the game sealing onside kick, which was a heads up play by him!

His lowlight came on a QB draw in the red zone where Davis Webb, of all people, trucked him into the end zone and scored a touchdown. Hit the gym this spring, Reed!

The Rest

Grant Calcaterra split time at tight end with Jack Stoll and only really did blocking. Nakobe Dean recovered an onside kick to open the second half but only played on special teams and left the game early due to injury. Britain Covey returned two punts for 30 yards.