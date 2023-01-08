NFL playoff picture is set: Schedule announced for Wild Card games

The 2022 NFL regular season is over.

Bring on the 2023 NFL playoffs!

Here’s how the standings finished in each conference.

1) Philadelphia Eagles

2) San Francisco 49ers

3) Minnesota Vikings

4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5) Dallas Cowboys

6) New York Giants

7) Seattle Seahawks

AFC PLAYOFF PICTURE

1) Kansas City Chiefs

2) Buffalo Bills

3) Cincinnati Bengals

4) Jacksonville Jaguars

5) Los Angeles Chargers

6) Baltimore Ravens

7) Miami Dolphins

Here’s our first official look at the wild card schedule.

Note that the Eagles and Chiefs both have bye weeks by virtue of clinching the No. 1 seeds.

NFL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

SATURDAY, JANUARY 14

49ers (2) vs. Seahawks (7) — 4:30 PM Eastern on FOX

Jaguars (4) vs. Chargers (5) — 8:15 PM Eastern on NBC

SUNDAY, JANUARY 15

Bills (2) vs. Dolphins (7) — 1:00 PM Eastern on CBS

Vikings (3) vs. Giants (6) — 4:30 PM Eastern on FOX

Bengals (3) vs. Ravens (6) — 8:15 PM Eastern on NBC

MONDAY, JANUARY 16

Buccaneers (4) vs. Cowboys (5) — 8:15 PM Eastern on ESPN

EAGLES-RELATED THOUGHTS