Breaking News The Eagles are the No. 1 seed

Filed under:

NFL playoff picture is set: Schedule announced for Wild Card games

Dates, times, and TV channels have been finalized.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
/ new
NFL: JAN 08 Buccaneers at Falcons Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2022 NFL regular season is over.

Bring on the 2023 NFL playoffs!

Here’s how the standings finished in each conference.

NFC PLAYOFF PICTURE

1) Philadelphia Eagles
2) San Francisco 49ers
3) Minnesota Vikings
4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5) Dallas Cowboys
6) New York Giants
7) Seattle Seahawks

AFC PLAYOFF PICTURE

1) Kansas City Chiefs
2) Buffalo Bills
3) Cincinnati Bengals
4) Jacksonville Jaguars
5) Los Angeles Chargers
6) Baltimore Ravens
7) Miami Dolphins

Here’s our first official look at the wild card schedule.

Note that the Eagles and Chiefs both have bye weeks by virtue of clinching the No. 1 seeds.

NFL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

SATURDAY, JANUARY 14

  • 49ers (2) vs. Seahawks (7) — 4:30 PM Eastern on FOX
  • Jaguars (4) vs. Chargers (5) — 8:15 PM Eastern on NBC

SUNDAY, JANUARY 15

  • Bills (2) vs. Dolphins (7) — 1:00 PM Eastern on CBS
  • Vikings (3) vs. Giants (6) — 4:30 PM Eastern on FOX
  • Bengals (3) vs. Ravens (6) — 8:15 PM Eastern on NBC

MONDAY, JANUARY 16

  • Buccaneers (4) vs. Cowboys (5) — 8:15 PM Eastern on ESPN

EAGLES-RELATED THOUGHTS

  • The Eagles will host the lowest remaining seed in the divisional round. They’ll face one of the following four teams: Buccaneers, Cowboys, Giants, or Seahawks.
  • In the event that the Eagles face either the Bucs or Cowboys, they’ll have a significant rest advantage against their opponent. Philly will be coming off a bye while Tampa or Dallas will be coming off a Monday night game.
  • Note that the Cowboys have literally never beaten Tom Brady.
  • Hard to feel amazing about the Seahawks’ chances of beating the 49ers. But the Eagles would certainly not be sad to see San Fran knocked out in the first round.
  • A Giants win in Minny seems feasible, especially since New York recently took Minny down to the wire at U.S. Bank Stadium. Perhaps we see Eagles vs. Giants for the third time this year and the second time within a three-week span.

