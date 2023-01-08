How are you feeling after the Eagles did just enough to beat the Giants?

The Eagles are now 14-3 after they defeated the New York Giants at home, 22-16.

We’ve seen better performances from the Birds (especially with this game being against the Giants backups), but a win is a win and they were able to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, so we can breathe now.

The Birds came out hot. On the Eagles’ first play, Jalen Hurts connected with A.J. Brown for 35 yards, breaking Mike Quick’s single-season record of 1,409 receiving yards. Brown finished as the Eagles lead receiver with four catches for 94 yards.

Jalen Hurts was back after missing two games with a shoulder injury and boy was I glad to see him. He wasn’t as exciting today, and rightfully so, as he clearly was trying to avoid injuries. He finished 20-of-35 for 229 yards, one interception and he was sacked three times.

As expected, Boston “Giant Killer” Scott had his way, leading the Birds in rushing with nine carries for 54 yards and a score.

The Birds struggled in the red zone, they were were 1-of-5, but thank goodness kicker Jake Elliot was on the money, he had a career-high five field goals today.

