Jalen Hurts officially ACTIVE for Eagles vs. Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the inactives list for their 2022 NFL Week 18 game against the New York Giants.

The following Eagles players WILL NOT PLAY: Josh Sweat, Lane Johnson, Avonte Maddox, Ian Book, and Trey Sermon.

Jalen Hurts is officially ACTIVE for the first time since Week 15. He’s set to start despite being ruled questionable to play. The Eagles will likely aim to protect Hurts from taking too many hits (read: no designed QB runs). They will also likely aim to get him out of the game by trying to establish a big lead on the Giants.

Sweat, Johnson, and Maddox were all ruled out on Friday’s injury report.

Book and Sermon are unfortunately inactive in a game where they might’ve been able to see some garbage time action.

Philadelphia Eagles Inactive List

DE Josh Sweat - Injury.

OT Lane Johnson - Injury.

CB Avonte Maddox - Injury.

QB Ian Book - Third quarterback.

RB Trey Sermon - Fourth running back.

New York Giants Inactive List

The Giants are reportedly starting third string option Davis Webb, who has never attempted a regular season pass, at quarterback.

They are also resting a number of key players. The following guys are inactive:

RB Saquon Barkley (starting running back)

OT Andrew Thomas (starting left tackle)

DT Dexter Lawrence (starting defensive tackle)

DT Leonard Williams (starting defensive tackle)

OLB Azeez Ojulari (starting edge rusher)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (starting cornerback)

S Julian Love (starting safety)