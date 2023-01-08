Sunday Night Football: Packers vs. Lions

The final game of the 2022 NFL regular season will feature an NFC North battle between the Detroit Lions (8-8) and the Green Bay Packers (8-8) on Sunday Night Football.

The Packers lead the all-time series between these division opponents, 103-74-7, but the Lions have won their past two meetings, including earlier this season. They last faced off back in early-November, with the Lions winning at home 15-9. The last time they played each other in Green Bay, however, the Packers got the home win 35-17.

If you’re looking for who to root for in the matchup, BLG explains in the Week 18 rooting guide:

DETROIT LIONS at GREEN BAY PACKERS: Would you rather the Eagles potentially face one of Jared Goff/Geno Smith ... or Aaron Rodgers? Feels like an easy call. No need to see the Packers make the playoffs. A Lions win combined with a Seahawks win allows Seattle to make the No. 7 seed. Root for the Lions.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: NBC

Date: Sunday, January 8, 2023

Location: Lambeau Field | Green Bay, WI

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark (field reporter)

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (DET), 85 (GB), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (DET), 225 (GB)

Online Streaming

Peacock | FuboTV

Detroit Lions: +5 (+190)

Green Bay Packers: -5 (-225)

Over/under: 49 points

SB Nation Blogs

Lions: www.PrideofDetroit.com

Packers: www.AcmePackingCompany.com

This is an open thread — discuss the game in the comments below!