After some delay, the Philadelphia Eagles finally clinched the NFC East crown. As a result, we now know all of their 2023 regular season opponents. Based on the league’s formulaic schedule structure, here’s an overview of the teams they’ll play.

EAGLES 2023 OPPONENTS

HOME GAMES

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

San Francisco 49ers

Minnesota Vikings

Arizona Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Washington Commanders

AWAY GAMES

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Washington Commanders

The specific dates and times won’t be revealed until the NFL officially reveals the entire 2023 schedule in April or May.

As previously mentioned, the Eagles’ schedule is determined by a formula. Here’s an overview on how that works.

They play the three NFC East teams twice per season, so that makes up six games.

They also play one NFC and one AFC division, which rotates each year. In 2023, that’s the NFC West and the AFC East, so that’s eight more games.

The Eagles then play the two teams that finished in the same place as Philadelphia from each of the other two NFC divisions. That would be the Vikings in the NFC North and the 49ers in the NFC West.

With the addition of the 17th game, the the Eagles will play the same place finisher in a rotational AFC division. That would be the Chiefs from the AFC West this year.

The NFL is typically a year-to-year league; there’s so much that can change from now until next season. With that said, here are some early thoughts about the Eagles’ 2023 opponents.