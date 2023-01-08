Eagles vs. Giants Week 18 game preview and predictions

It feels a bit harsh to say the Philadelphia Eagles shouldn’t be proud they’re in the situation they find themselves in entering Week 18.

The Birds have a chance to pick up their 14th win, setting a single-season franchise record.

More importantly, they can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture with a victory or a tie. Such an accomplishment should not be taken for granted.

But it’s fair to be disappointed that the Eagles couldn’t get this done sooner. They really should’ve been able to win in either Week 16 or Week 17, allowing them to not even care about Week 18. They should’ve been playing the likes of Ian Book, Trey Sermon, Janarius Robinson, etc. against the New York Giants.

Instead, the Eagles are motivated to play their starters in this game. Including Jalen Hurts, who was limited in practice this week due to his shoulder injury. Everyone will be hoping that Hurts (and other starters) can avoid getting further banged up in this game.

The Eagles can earn the right to pull their starters from this game by getting out to a big lead against the Giants’ backups. That’s what they can control right now. They need to get it done.

My predictions:

Score prediction: 35 to 20, Eagles win.

Bold prediction: Robert Quinn logs three sacks.

