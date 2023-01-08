Eagles News: Philadelphia has a chance to make history in Week 18

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

10 single-season records the Eagles can break on Sunday - PhillyVoice

1) The Eagles can set a new team record of 14 wins in a season. They won 13 games in 2017 and 2004. They cannot beat their best single-season winning percentage, however, which was set in 1949 when the Birds went 11-1 (0.917). 2) The Eagles have scored 455 points this season. If they can score 20 on Sunday, they will break the single-season team record of 474 points scored, set in 2014. 3) Jalen Hurts has 13 rushing touchdowns. The single-season NFL record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback is held by Cam Newton, who had 14 rushing TDs for the Panthers in 2011.

Report: Eagles will start Jalen Hurts while Giants will start Davis Webb - BGN

Hurts is set to suit up for the first time since suffering a shoulder sprain on December 18. This news was first reported by NFL insider Mike Garafolo. The sentiment was also echoed by the Inquirer’s Jeff McLane. Garafolo noted that Hurts “threw the ball extremely well in practice this week” and the team is “confident he won’t reinjure himself.” He also added that the Eagles are hoping to build a big lead against the Giants so that they can pull Hurts (and other starters) out of the game at some point.

Eye on the Enemy #121: Ed Valentine on the Giants surprise playoff berth + whether they will rest their starters - BGN Radio

John Stolnis gets Ed Valentine of Big Blue View’s thoughts on the Giants surprise playoff berth and whether they will rest their starters. Later in the show, John break’s down that AFC playoff proposal and talked about why Jonathan Gannon elicits such strong opinions from fans.

Roster Update - Iggles Blitz

Tyrod Taylor is the backup QB right now. We all know Taylor and what he can do. Nobody knows a thing about Webb, unless they’ve seen him in practice. Could he be the backup next year? Is he worth keeping around? Daboll will take a chance and see what his guy can do. I’m sure the Eagles pass rush is thrilled with this. Taylor would have been able to run away from them. Webb gives them a big target to go attack and someone who isn’t as likely to be elusive. The flip side is that the Eagles can be vulnerable to accurate pocket passers who focus on moving the chains. We just saw Andy Dalton go 18 for 22 against the Eagles defense. Webb has never started a game so that makes an enormous difference. He’ll be learning on the fly and that will likely result in some bad reads and bad throws. If Webb goes 18 for 22, Jonanthan Gannon should go to the Himalayas and live as a monk. ESPN now shows the Eagles as being 16-point favorites. They obviously don’t believe in Webb. Or they love Robert Quinn and think he is going to have an amazing game on Sunday.

Roob’s observations: A lesson Eagles can learn from 2013 Chargers - NBCSP

Nine years ago, Nick Sirianni was a young wide receivers coach on Mike McCoy’s Chargers staff, and they went into the final game of the season 8-7 and needing a win at home over the Chiefs to lock up a playoff spot. The Chiefs, 11-4 in Andy Reid’s first season, had already locked up the No. 5 seed, so Big Red played his backups — Chase Daniel for Alex Smith, Knile Davis for Jamaal Charles, Junior Hemingway for Dwayne Bowe, etc. Easy blowout for the Chargers, right? Not quite. The Chiefs’ backups raced out to a 10-point lead and the Chargers’ starters needed a 10-point fourth quarter to send the game into overtime, where four runs by Ryan Mathews set up the winning field goal. The lesson there is that no matter who is playing for the other team, if you don’t bring your A game and approach every game like your opponent is legit, you can lose. The Eagles may face the Giants’ backups Sunday, but those backups are in the league for a reason, and they are hungry to prove they can play. I’m sure that will be a big part of Sirianni’s messaging this week. The Eagles aren’t good enough to just show up and beat the Giants’ backups. If they approach this game the same way they approached their 13 wins, they’ll be fine. If they approach it the same way they approached the Saints? They will lose. No matter who the Giants run out there.

Resting players, Davis Webb’s chance, coaching carousel, more Sunday thoughts - Big Blue View

The issue of whether Giants’ starters like Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Dexter Lawrence should play Sunday against the Eagles has been hotly debated, with the majority of fans voting no in our poll and a vocal minority wanting the Giants to go all out to win. I’m with the majority on this one. There is no benefit to the Giants allowing Jones and Barkley to take more hits on Sunday, or to put more wear and tear on Lawrence and perhaps some other players. The 2007 game against the New England Patriots Giants fans like to refer to had history on the line, with the Patriots playing for an unbeaten season. This one has nothing on the line for the Giants. Did you notice that the Kansas City Chiefs lost defensive tackle Frank Clark to a groin injury on Saturday. The priority has to be doing what the Giants think is right to be at their best for next weekend’s Wild Card round. I will also say that I will be thrilled for Davis Webb if he starts at quarterback, which was reported Saturday evening. Drafted by the Giants in Round 3 of the 2017 NFL Draft, Webb has yet to throw a pass in an NFL game. He deserves the opportunity, and I hope he plays well on Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys rumors: NFL may put Cowboys game at Buccaneers on Monday night of Wild Card Weekend - Blogging The Boys

This is a potentially terrible idea if we are being honest (to be fair this is true for all NFL teams, we just have an interest in the Cowboys). It is why so many people did not want to see playoff games take place on Monday nights. If the Cowboys won this playoff game, they could potentially be at a huge rest disadvantage for their next opponent. If all of the non-Bucs division winners in the NFC playoff games won, then the Cowboys would be traveling to face the top-seeded team (likely the Eagles) coming off of their bye. So you are talking about one team coming off of the longest amount of rest possible and the other coming off of the shortest amount of rest possible. For a playoff game!

Will Scott Turner be fired on Black Monday? - Hogs Haven

That doesn’t limit Ron Rivera’s ability to fire coaches, unless it was specifically limited by the current owner. When the season started, it seemed like Jack Del Rio would be a candidate for a scapegoat for Rivera’s failings as a head coach/GM, but his defense stepped up and he has been a quiet, steady hand for the team this season. Scott Turner on the other hand has not lived up to the expectations that the team and had for the offense. He was extended recently, but the team needs to make some changes if they’re not going to move on from Rivera after the season. Scott Turner sure looks like he’s going be the guy getting the ax on Black Monday.

Jacksonville Jaguars are AFC South champions after defeating Tennessee Titans, 20-16 - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars are AFC South champions. The Jaguars defeated the Tennessee Titans by a final score of 20-16, winning the division and earning a playoff spot. The Jaguars finish the 2022 regular season with a record of 9-8 and will host a playoff game in the Wild Card round next weekend. The Titans finish the season at 7-10. This is Jacksonville’s first division title since the 2017 season, and just the second time in franchise history the Jaguars have won the AFC South.

2022 NFL season, Week 18: What We Learned from Saturday doubleheader - NFL.com

The Doug Pederson culture change was in full effect. The old Jaguars would have wilted in a game like this. Jacksonville didn’t lead until 2:51 remained, and at one point trailed, 10-0, in the second quarter after the Titans turned a botched Trevor Lawrence pitch on an ill-advised reverse into a lead-extending touchdown drive. Instead of missing that last step evolving teams must take to become contenders, the Jaguars found a way to win their fifth straight to capture the AFC South for the first time since 2017. It’s a night-and-day difference for a team that has picked at No. 1 overall in the past two drafts. Those picks, QB Lawrence and pass rusher Travon Walker, both made big plays Saturday as the Jags completed their transformation. Lawrence was essentially the entire offense considering Travis Etienne, the team’s leading rusher, accounted for only 17 yards on the ground. The second-year QB went 20 of 32 for 212 yards and one TD. Walker had a quarterback hit and four tackles, including a massive second-down tackle for loss against Titans star running back Derrick Henry in the fourth quarter, which preceded a Roy Robertson-Harris sack to force one of Tennessee’s three three-and-outs in the game. Add that big-time free-agent Christian Kirk led the team with six catches for 99 yards and a score, and you have major impacts by three key pieces in Pederson’s tremendous turnaround.

Our expert NFL picks for Week 18 of 2022 - SB Nation

Here it is. We made it. This is the final week of the 2022 NFL regular season in one of the most incredibly unpredictable seasons in recent memory.

...

