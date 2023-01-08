This is your second quarter thread for the 2022 Week 18 Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants game. Join the discussion in the comments below.
Here is some basic information to help guide you through the game:
- How to watch the game - TV schedule and online streaming information;
- Follow us on Twitter: @BleedingGreen;
- Follow along with Giants fans at Big Blue View;
- Live game stats;
- Eagles full regular season schedule;
- Current Eagles depth chart;
- Current Eagles roster
...
Note: This is an open thread. Discuss the game and stay tuned for new threads after each quarter.
Loading comments...