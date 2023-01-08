We made it! The Philadelphia Eagles host their final game of the 2022 NFL regular season and are hoping to beat the New York Giants for the NFC East title and No. 1 seed in the NFC (which includes a first round bye).

For the first time since December 18, Jalen Hurts is back on the field.

“Garafolo noted that Hurts “threw the ball extremely well in practice this week” and the team is “confident he won’t reinjure himself.” He also added that the Eagles are hoping to build a big lead against the Giants so that they can pull Hurts (and other starters) out of the game at some point.”

The Giants already clinched their own spot in the playoff and don’t have much motivation to play their starters on Sunday, so the Eagles have a good chance to get up early and still get to rest. Re-injury is a valid concern, but having Hurts get at least a few game reps to secure the postseason seeding is probably best, and would build some momentum at an important time.

