 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 18 Early Games

Let’s watch some football together!

By Alexis Chassen
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The final day of games for the 2022 NFL season will get underway with several big matchups during the early slate on Sunday. The Chiefs secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC on Saturday, but the Bills are looking to clinch the No. 2 seed with a win over the Patriots and the Bengals are trying to avoid a coin flip for seeding with a win over the Ravens.

You can CLICK HERE for a full Week 18 Eagles fan rooting guide.

The Philadelphia Eagles don’t play until late-afternoon on Sunday against the Giants. Click here to see which game is broadcasted in your region. For the early games, the Philadelphia area is set to receive Patriots vs. Bills on CBS and Jets vs. Dolphins on FOX.

Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win.

Read on for more information on how to watch these NFL Week 18 early games.

Online Streaming

FuboTV | Paramount+

Sunday, January 8

All start times at 1:00 PM Eastern.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at ATLANTA FALCONS

Channel: FOX
Sirius: 136 (TB), 81 (ATL) | XM: 381 (TB), 226 (ATL)

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at BUFFALO BILLS

Channel: CBS
Sirius: 121 (NE), 82 (BUF) | XM: 384 (NE), 228 (BUF)

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at CHICAGO BEARS

Channel: FOX
Sirius: 113 (MIN), 83 (CHI) | XM: 383 (MIN), 229 (CHI)

BALTIMORE RAVENS at CINCINNATI BENGALS

Channel: CBS
Sirius: 103 (BAL), 94 (CIN) | XM: 387 (BAL), 232 (CIN)

HOUSTON TEXANS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Channel: CBS
Sirius: 132 (HOU), 85 (IND) | XM: 380 (HOU), 225 (IND)

NEW YORK JETS at MIAMI DOLPHINS

Channel: FOX
Sirius: 119 (NYJ), 108 (MIA) | XM: 385 (NYJ), 230 (MIA)

CAROLINA PANTHERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Channel: FOX
Sirius: 111 (CAR), 158 (NO) | XM: 382 (CAR), 227 (NO)

CLEVELAND BROWNS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Channel: CBS
Sirius: 159 (CLE), 156 (PIT) | XM: 386 (CLE), 231 (PIT)

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 18 early games here in the comment section.

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bleeding Green Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Philadelphia Eagles news from Bleeding Green Nation