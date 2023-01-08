A.J. Brown sets new Eagles receiving yards single-season franchise record

Everyone knew that A.J. Brown was going to be a huge difference-maker in the Eagles offense when the team traded from him in the spring, but he’s out here breaking franchise and league records in his first season in Philly like it’s nothing.

With his 35-yard reception on Sunday against the Giants — the first offensive play of the day for the Eagles —, Brown passed Mike Quick for the single-season franchise record with 1,436 receiving yards. Quick set the record in 1983 with 1,409 yards, and Brown only needed nine yards heading into Week 18 to beat that record.

This is just the latest in franchise records that Brown has been apart of in 2022. Brown set a franchise record for most receiving yards (155 yards) in a player’s debut, he and DeVonta Smith became the team’s first-ever 1,000-plus receiving yard duo, and he along with Miles Sanders and Jalen Hurts became the team’s first 10-plus touchdown trio.

What Brown has been able to do in his first season in Philly is incredible. He’s having a career-high year thanks to his good friend and quarterback Jalen Hurts.

It’s not that Brown is just one-dimensionally dynamic, either, he’s expanding his versatility and is succeeding in new ways.