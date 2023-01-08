Eagles vs. Giants: How to watch, game time, online streaming, history and more

The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) will play their final game of the 2022 NFL season at home, when they host the New York Giants (9-6-1) on Sunday afternoon.

This Week 18 matchup has few implications for the Giants, who have (surprisingly) already clinched a playoff spot, but will give the Eagles a chance to win the NFC East title and No. 1 overall seed heading into the postseason with a win. The Giants are likely to rest their starters, which explains the Eagles being more than 14-point favorites, and is a move that will likely make the Cowboys — who need the Eagles to lose — mad. Which is just a happy by-product.

Head coach Nick Sirianni hasn’t confirmed that Jalen Hurts will be back from a sprained shoulder this week, but you’d have to assume that they’d like the QB to get at least a few game reps to shake off any rust before the playoffs. One bye week is great, but five weeks between Hurts’ last pass of the regular season and his first of the postseason, is probably not ideal.

The Eagles’ starters might not play the whole contest, but the team and several players are really close to breaking even more franchise and league records. If the defense can get five more sacks, they’ll set a new league record for most in a single season, A.J. Brown is just nine yards away from breaking Mike Quick’s currently held single-season record for the Eagles, and if DeVonta Smith nabs 75 more yards, the Eagles can have the first 25-or-younger trio of teammates with 1,200 scrimmage yards in the same season.

These records would just be the latest in a very long list of impressive feats for the Eagles this season. If the starters don’t see the field for long, it’ll be a great opportunity for some of the depth players and rookies to get meaningful reps before heading into the postseason. We’ve all seen how important depth is down the stretch, and having guys ready to step in and execute is priceless.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, January 8, 2023

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Channel: CBS

Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn (field reporter)

Referee: Carl Cheffers (Eagles are 7-8 in 15 games as side judge and referee)

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP | Sirius: 132 (NYG), 85 (PHI) | XM: 380 (NYG), 225 (PHI)

Online Streaming

Sling TV

TV Coverage Map

The areas in RED will get the Eagles vs. Giants game on CBS (via 506sports.com).

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

The Eagles are HUGE favorites to win at home in Week 18.

Philadelphia Eagles: -14.5 (-750)

New York Giants: +14.5 (+550)

Over/under: 43

History Lesson

The Eagles lead the all-time series between these teams, 88-85-2, and the Eagles have won the past two — including earlier a few weeks ago, when the Eagles beat the Giants on the road, 48-22. The last time these teams faced off in Philly was December 2021, with the Eagles winning 34-10.

Social Media Information

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Podcast: Follow @BGN_Radio

Eagles 2022 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 - at Detroit Lions (Sept. 11, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 2 - vs Minnesota Vikings (Sept. 19, 8:30 PM ET, ABC) Monday Night Football

Week 3 - at Washington Commanders (Sept. 25, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 4 - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Oct. 2, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 5 - at Arizona Cardinals (Oct. 9, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 6 - vs. Dallas Cowboys (Oct. 16, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football

Week 7 - BYE WEEK

Week 8 - vs Pittsburgh Steelers (Oct. 30, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 9 - at Houston Texans (Nov. 3, 8:15 PM ET, Amazon Prime Video) Thursday Night Football

Week 10 - vs Washington Commanders (Nov. 14, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN) Monday Night Football

Week 11 - at Indianapolis Colts (Nov. 20, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 12 - vs Green Bay Packers (Nov. 27, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football

Week 13 - vs Tennessee Titans (Dec. 4, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 14 - at New York Giants (Dec. 11, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 15 - at Chicago Bears (Dec. 18, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 16 - at Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 24, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 17 - vs New Orleans Saints (Jan. 1, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 18 - vs. New York Giants (Jan. 8, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)