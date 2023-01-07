Report: Eagles will start Jalen Hurts while Giants will start Davis Webb

Despite officially being ruled questionable to play, Jalen Hurts WILL be the Philadelphia Eagles’ starting quarterback in their Week 18 game against the New York Giants.

Hurts is set to suit up for the first time since suffering a shoulder sprain on December 18.

This news was first reported by NFL insider Mike Garafolo. The sentiment was also echoed by the Inquirer’s Jeff McLane.

Garafolo noted that Hurts “threw the ball extremely well in practice this week” and the team is “confident he won’t reinjure himself.” He also added that the Eagles are hoping to build a big lead against the Giants so that they can pull Hurts (and other starters) out of the game at some point.

As a reminder, the Eagles stand to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture with a win (or tie) on Sunday afternoon.

The Giants, meanwhile, are already locked in to the No. 6 seed. And they’re taking advantage of that certainty by resting some key players in Philly.

Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones is among those not expected to play against the Eagles. And apparently they’re not simply going to go with their No. 2 option in Tyrod Taylor.

Davis Webb, a 2017 third-round pick who has never attempted a regular season pass, is set to make his first NFL start. This much according to Ryan Dunleavy from the New York Post.

In the aftermath of all this news, the DraftKings Sportsbook line for the Eagles-Giants game has shifted to Philly being favored by 15.5 points. Note that the line had opened at 14 points.

There’s clearly no good reason for the Eagles to not win this game and not secure home field advantage in the playoffs.