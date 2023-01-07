The Eagles must force the Giants’ hand

After blowing back-to-back opportunities to lock up the No. 1 seed, the Philadelphia Eagles will have another chance to secure the NFC East title and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs with a win (or tie) against the New York Giants.

While the Eagles will rely on their starters to get the job done we should expect to see the Giants’ backups get majority of the playing time.

The Giants hold the No.6 seed and do not have anything to play for until the Wildcard round.

On BGN Radio Episode 302, Brandon Lee Gowton explained why the Eagles shouldn’t sleep on the backups.

“The bottom line is the starters are not going to play one hundred percent of the snaps in this game and that doesn’t mean the Giants are totally life-less because Tyrod [Taylor] is an NFL quarterback, he can run around and do some things.”

When the Eagles played the Giants Week 14 backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor finished 5-of-5 for 47 yards with a touchdown.

“My thinking to is it is the Eagles should be trying to eliminate the Giants starters from the game, encourage the Giants to pull their starters and don’t give them any kind of life or hope that they should keep playing some guys.”

On Friday, the Giants ruled out defensive tackle Leonard Williams (neck) and pass rusher Azeez Ojulari (ankle). We’ll see if they chose to rule out additional starters when the pregame inactives are announced on Sunday afternoon.

BGN Radio Ep.3⃣0⃣2⃣

with @JimmyKempski and @BrandonGowton



Eagles should encourage Giants to pull starters

Dexter Lawrence needs rest

Coaching staff seems to like Josiah Scott

Daniel Jones has a lot to do w/ Giants success this season



: https://t.co/9Dn4OFu6JL pic.twitter.com/Cpa1L0ZF8G — BGN Radio (@BGN_Radio) January 6, 2023

