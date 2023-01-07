NFL Picks Against the Spread: Week 18 Games

Before the eighteenth Sunday of the 2022 NFL regular season kicks off, let’s have some fun by taking a look at the spreads for the Week 18 games.

You can CLICK HERE for straight up NFL picks without regard to the spread. You can find all of the NFL betting lines via DraftKings SportsBook.

My overall record so far is 121-125-9. That’s tied with the BGN Community, which is also 121-125-8. And so it comes down to the final week to decide the regular season PATS champ.

Here are the latest suggestions when trying to beat the odds. Also, don’t forget to check out our weekly picks and previews of every game on The SB Nation NFL Show’s The Look Ahead podcast featuring me, RJ Ochoa, and Rob “Stats” Guerrera.)

NFL WEEK 18 GAMES

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (-9) at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: The Raiders have no answer for Travis Kelce. Few teams do ... but especially not the Raiders. That said, Las Vegas typically played KC tough. And the Chiefs are not very good at covering the spread; they have the second-worst cover percentage of any team this season. Chiefs win but Raiders cover. PICK: Raiders +9

TENNESSEE TITANS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (-6.5): Hard to count on a Mike Vrabel team not showing up in such a big game. But the Jags’ passing attack can take advantage of Tennessee’s gettable defense. It’s also not wise to bet against Doug Pederson when the games matter most. PICK: Jaguars -6.5

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at BUFFALO BILLS (-7.5): The Pats are facing a win and in scenario. But the Bills could be playing for the No. 1 seed if KC loses. And the Bills might relish the opportunity to keep the Pats out anyway. Remember the New England hasn’t beat a team with a winning record all year long. PICK: Bills -7.5

BALTIMORE RAVENS at CINCINNATI BENGALS (-9.5): The Ravens are trending in a bad way. Their offense can’t score. It doesn’t seem primed to get back on track this week considering their starting quarterback, a backup, is playing through an injury. The Bengals are going to channel their rightful frustrations from getting screwed by the AFC playoff picture adjustments to win big. PICK: Bengals -9.5

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (-6) at CHICAGO BEARS: Kirk Cousins can beat bad teams. We all know Nathan Peterman has the propensity to turn the ball over. PICK: Vikings -6

CLEVELAND BROWNS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS (-2.5): Why would you bet against Mike Tomlin? The Steelers are looking to keep their non-losing season record intact. Heck, they might even be able to nab a playoff spot with some help. (This pick is my Lock Of The Week for The SB Nation NFL Show. Note that I am 11-6 in my selections while RJ is 7-8-2 and Stats is 6-9-2.) PICK: Steelers -2.5

NEW YORK JETS at MIAMI DOLPHINS (-3): Joe Flacco in January? Can’t bet against that. PICK: Jets +3

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at ATLANTA FALCONS (-4): The Bucs are going to be resting starters ... but I have a policy of not putting faith in the Falcons. PICK: Buccaneers +4

CAROLINA PANTHERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (-3.5): Much to the chagrin of Eagles fans, I see the Saints picking up a meaningless win to worsen the first-round draft pick that New Orleans owes to Philly. PICK: Saints -3.5

HOUSTON TEXANS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (-2.5): The Texans are going to win this game and blow their chance at the No. 1 overall pick. PICK: Texans +2.5

DALLAS COWBOYS (-7) at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: The Commanders are missing a lot of key players in a meaningless season finale. The Cowboys are playing with the hope that they can do better than the No. 5 seed. PICK: Cowboys -7

NEW YORK GIANTS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (-14.5): Hard to fully know what to make of this game. The Eagles should be able to get out to a significant lead with the Giants resting starters. But maybe the Birds pull their starters at some point and allow New York to close the gap a bit. Eagles win but Giants cover. PICK: Giants +14.5

ARIZONA CARDINALS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (-14): The Cardinals are starting David Blough against the 49ers’ defense. Yikes. PICK: 49ers -14

LOS ANGELES RAMS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (-6): The Seahawks are 2-4 in their last six games. One of those wins is over the Rams ... in a game where they struggled to win despite “Bryce Perkins” playing at quarterback for a stretch. Seattle could very well blow this. It’s not like the Rams have draft positioning to play for with Detroit owning their first-round pick. More reason to play spoiler to a divisional rival. PICK: Rams +6

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at DENVER BRONCOS (-3): There is nothing interesting to say about this meaningless game. I guess I’ll go with Russell Wilson padding stats against the Chargers’ backups. PICK: Broncos -3

DETROIT LIONS at GREEN BAY PACKERS (-5): The Packers are facing win and in. You’re not paying attention if you think Aaron Rodgers isn’t making the playoffs. PICK: Packers -5