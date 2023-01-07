Eagles rookie storylines entering the Giants game

The Eagles have an unexpectedly important game against the Giants on Sunday. With the No. 1 seed on the line, the Birds need a win to secure home field advantage through the playoffs. While the Giants are likely resting their starters, there are still some key factors to look out for from the Eagles rookies.

How do the Eagles deploy Jordan Davis against a run heavy Giants team?

Big Blue likes to move the ball on the ground. Regardless of who is lining up under center for the Giants Sunday, they will try to make things happen in the running game. Jordan Davis has been solid since returning from injury, but not made many splashy plays. The Eagles are deep along the defensive line, but could get the rookie some more snaps as they might give veterans like Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph a lighter workload as they prepare for the playoffs.

Do we see much of Grant Calcaterra?

The Eagles went away from two tight-end sets last week, much to their detriment. Regardless of whether Gardner Minshew or Jalen Hurts starts Sunday, the Eagles are missing Lane Johnson and could use extra bodies on the line. The question is if Grant Calcaterra sees more snaps as tight end two or if that role belongs to Jack Stoll.

Does C.J. Gardner-Johnson potentially coming back mean no more Reed Blankenship?

The Eagles could be getting reinforcements with CJGJ soon coming back from IR. The Eagles star safety would be a huge help. That being said, the Birds got really decent play from Reed Blankenship in Gardner-Johnson’s absence. If CJGJ is back, does that mean no more Blankenship? Or could the Eagles opt for more three safety looks to mitigate the absence of Avonte Maddox in the slot?