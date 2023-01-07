We’ve entered the final week of the 2022 NFL season, and things will get underway with a Saturday double-header featuring the Chiefs vs. Raiders, followed by the Titans vs. Jaguars.
The whole league will be honoring Damar Hamlin this weekend in various ways, after the Bills’ safety had a cardiac arrest event on Monday Night Football, but has seen remarkable improvement over the past couple days.
Read on for more information on how to watch these NFL Week 18 Saturday games.
Saturday, January 7
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
Start time: 4:30 PM EST
Channel: ESPN | ABC
Announcers: Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky, Laura Rutledge (field reporter)
Odds:
- Chiefs: -9
- Raiders: +9
- O/U: 52.5
TENNESSEE TITANS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
Start time: 8:15 PM EST
Channel: ESPN | ABC
Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters (field reporter
Odds:
- Titans: +6.5
- Jaguars: -6.5
- O/U: 40
Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 18 Saturday games here in the comment section.
