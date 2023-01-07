We’ve entered the final week of the 2022 NFL season, and things will get underway with a Saturday double-header featuring the Chiefs vs. Raiders, followed by the Titans vs. Jaguars.

The whole league will be honoring Damar Hamlin this weekend in various ways, after the Bills’ safety had a cardiac arrest event on Monday Night Football, but has seen remarkable improvement over the past couple days.

Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win.

Read on for more information on how to watch these NFL Week 18 Saturday games.

Online Streaming

Saturday, January 7

Start time: 4:30 PM EST

Channel: ESPN | ABC

Announcers: Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky, Laura Rutledge (field reporter)

Odds:

Chiefs: -9

Raiders: +9

O/U: 52.5

Start time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: ESPN | ABC

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters (field reporter

Odds:

Titans: +6.5

Jaguars: -6.5

O/U: 40

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 18 Saturday games here in the comment section.