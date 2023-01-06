The Eagles’ loss to the Saints was a disaster and though Gardner Minshew and the offense were mainly to blame for the loss, the defense still dealt with issues as well. The Saints offense had their way early on, the Birds defense allowed a nearly nine minute opening drive that ended in a Taysom Hill touchdown. Andy Dalton completed five-of-five for 40 yards on that drive.

James Bradberry also got burned when Dalton completed a 58-yard to Rashid Shaheed.

However, the defense was able to adjust after the opening drive, only allowing six points and 23 yards per drive.

On The EPA Podcast Episode 11, Shane Haff explains why the majority of the Eagles’ recent coverage issues are because of Kyzir White.

”I thought the defense played pretty well, the biggest takeaway for me that is long-term from this game is that the Eagles’ defense has a Kyzir White problem. Over the last two weeks, he’s been targeted ten times, he’s allowed eight receptions for 109 yards and a 112 passer rating.” It’s frustrating because when you look at his numbers from earlier in the season he only allowed 114 yards in five games prior. So, how should the Birds go about solving these issues with injuries piling up and playoffs around the corner?” I do think it’s too late to make a move to Nakobe Dean but I do wish that he had gotten some more time. I think Kyzir White’s issues have also been magnified by Avonte Maddox being out ,which might not make sense because Avonte Maddox is a slot corner, how does that relate? But so much of the coverage is just all tied together and now Maddox is out and so you have to be a little more concerned about the slot and so now Kyzir White’s a little more exposed across the field and it’s just a compounding problem.”

On the plus side, the Eagles are activating C.J. Garder-Johnson’s 21 day practice window which should be a huge boost for the coverage issues. Gardner-Johnson is tied with Justin Simmons and Tariq Woolen for the NFL lead in interceptions.

