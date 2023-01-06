Eagles-Giants Final Injury Report: Jalen Hurts officially questionable

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their third and final official injury report on Friday in advance of their Week 18 game against the New York Giants.

The big news is that Jalen Hurts was ruled QUESTIONABLE to play.

Hurts was once again limited on Friday after previously being limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

Again, all indications seem to point to Hurts playing. He took the first team reps this week. And his teammates have been optimistic about his chances of suiting up. Including Gardner Minshew:

FWIW: Jalen Hurts did not talk today. Gardner Minshew did. Minshew sounded as if Hurts would play, saying I’m excited to see him…then he stopped himself #Eagles — Ed Kracz (@kracze) January 6, 2023

Further, Nick Sirianni said Hurts is “trending in the right direction” to play on Sunday.

That Hurts was not a full participant at all this week is not the most comforting development. One could be concerned that the Eagles are exposing Hurts to re-injury (or worse) by putting him out there.

The Eagles are likely hoping that they can build a big lead with Hurts starting so that they can eventually pull him out of the game while still securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture.

Five players were ruled OUT for this week’s game: Josh Sweat, Lane Johnson, Avonte Maddox, Shaun Bradley, and Janarius Robinson.

There was never any good reason for Sweat to be playing in this game one week after being hospitalized due to a neck injury. The Eagles are doing the right thing by being cautious here.

Johnson is out until the playoffs begin. Jack Driscoll will start at right tackle until he returns.

It’s unclear if/when Maddox will return. The Eagles seem to hope he can play in the NFC Championship Game, if not sooner. Josiah Scott could start in the nickel again ... unless the Eagles opt to activate C.J. Gardner-Johnson from injured reserve and put him in the slot. We’ll see.

Bradley was limited on Wednesday and Thursday before being downgraded to not practicing on Friday. It seems like the Eagles could put him on injured reserve to open up a roster spot. Bradley’s season is over if he goes on IR at this point (unless the Eagles blow clinching the No. 1 seed ... then he could return in the Super Bowl.)

Earlier this season, Robinson conveniently got banged up right when the Eagles needed to clear a roster spot to have Andre Dillard return from IR. Now Robinson is suddenly hurting when the Eagles are looking to free up multiple roster spots. Robinson will likely go on IR before Saturday’s game.

Miles Sanders was upgraded to full participation on Friday and is listed without a game status.

The Eagles’ lead running back will play against the Giants. He might be on something of a workload restriction, however, like he seemingly was against the New Orleans Saints.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Robert Quinn are eligible to be activated to the roster for this week’s game.

It remains to be seen if they’ll both return from IR. The Eagles might want to give CJGJ another week of rest. Getting Quinn back would be ideal with Sweat missing this game; the Eagles could use more defensive end depth. The Eagles can also activate Brett Toth from PUP but there is no rush to do that; they already have 10 offensive linemen on the roster. [UPDATE: The Eagles actually only have nine after waiving Sua Opeta, which occurred as I was typing this.]

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

OUT

LB Shaun Bradley (wrist)

OT Lane Johnson (groin)

CB Avonte Maddox (toe)

DE Janarius Robinson (ankle)

DE Josh Sweat (neck)

QUESTIONABLE

QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder)

...

RESERVE/INJURED

DE Derek Barnett

S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (designated to return)

P Arryn Siposs

DT Marlon Tuipulotu

DE Robert Quinn (designated to return)

Barnett is out for the year due to the nature of his ACL injury. CJGJ’s practice window was activated on January 4 and there is a chance he can play against the Giants. Siposs will miss at least the rest of the regular season due to suffering an ankle injury. Tuipulotu is out for the year due to the nature of his knee injury. Quinn’s practice window was activated on January 4 and there is a chance he can play against the Giants.

RESERVE/PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM

T/G Brett Toth (designated to return)

The Eagles activated Toth’s practice window on January 4. The Eagles likely aren’t in a rush to activate him as much as they’re preparing him to be ready in case they happen to need more offensive line depth.

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

The latest news on the Giants potentially resting starters, via Big Blue View:

Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post is reporting that the Giants are expected to rest several of their key starters this week. Dunleavy is reporting that several starters have already been informed that they’ll have this week off, and that Tyrod Taylor could get the nod to start against the Eagles.

No shocker there.

The Giants officially ruled two starters OUT: edge rusher Azeez Ojulari and defensive tackle Leonard Williams. Ojulari ranks second on the team in sacks while Williams is a key player on the interior. And it’s not like the Giants are loaded with defensive line depth.

Starting cornerback Adoree’ Jackson is doutbful to play.

Starting center Jon Feliciano is questionable to play.

OUT

OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle)

DL Leonard Williams (neck)

DOUBTFUL

CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee)

QUESTIONABLE

C Jon Feliciano (back)

...

RESERVE/INJURED

LB Darrian Beavers

DL D.J. Davidson

OL Joshua Ezeudu

WR Collin Johnson

OG Shane Lemieux

OL Marcus McKethan

CB Aaron Robinson

WR Wan’Dale Robinson

WR Sterling Shepard

DE Elerson Smith

DL Nick Williams