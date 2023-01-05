Eagles Injury Report: Jalen Hurts listed as limited again

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 18 game against the New York Giants.

This was the Eagles’ first real practice of the week after previously holding a walkthrough on Wednesday.

The big news is that Jalen Hurts was again listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION.

So, it doesn’t seem this is simple as Hurts being 100% ready to play. That being said, all indications are that Hurts is taking the first team reps in practice this week. Hurts’ teammates have indicated they believe he’s on track to suit up.

The Eagles have one final practice remaining on Friday. If Hurts is upgraded to full go and is listed without a game status, well, he’s clearly going to play. We’ll see if that’s the case.

Three other players were listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION due to non-rest reasons: Miles Sanders, Shaun Bradley, and Janarius Robinson.

Sanders figures to play against the Giants but his workload may be limited as he deals with a knee injury that caused him to wear a brace last week.

Bradley is seemingly being managed to get to Sunday.

Robinson, who is usually a healthy scratch and has not played a regular season snap in his career, is suddenly dealing with an ankle injury. Robinson is a prime candidate to go on injured reserve to free up a roster spot. The Eagles are going to need to create space for upcoming move(s) with C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Robert Quinn eligible to be activated from IR. The Eagles are also out of temporary practice squad elevations when it comes to Brett Kern, so they need to figure out their punter situation.

Three players were listed under DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Josh Sweat, Lane Johnson, and Avonte Maddox.

They’ll all on track to miss Sunday’s game. Sweat’s injury leaves the Eagles thinner at defensive end, though perhaps Quinn might be ready to return to the roster and fill some snaps.

Zech McPhearson was upgraded to FULL PARTICIPATION after missing Wednesday due to illness.

He’ll be good to go on Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OT Lane Johnson (groin)

CB Avonte Maddox (toe)

DE Josh Sweat (neck)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB James Bradberry (rest)

LB Shaun Bradley (wrist)

WR A.J. Brown (rest)

DT Fletcher Cox (rest)

OG Landon Dickerson (rest)

DE Brandon Graham (rest)

QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder)

C Jason Kelce (rest)

DE Janarius Robinson (ankle)

RB Miles Sanders (knee)

OG Isaac Seumalo (rest)

CB Darius Slay (rest)

FULL PARTICIPATION

CB Zech McPhearson (illness)

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

When it comes to the possibility of the Giants resting starters, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News had this to say:

What I just saw at practice confirms for me that Giants will likely rest several starters vs. Eagles. Will cover it in today's Daily News — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) January 5, 2023

So, there’s that.

When it comes to the Giants’ actual injury report, there are two changes from Wednesday’s version.

The first change is Dexter Lawrence being upgraded to full go after previously resting. No surprise there.

The second change is starting center Jon Feliciano being upgraded from DNP to limited. Seems like he might have a chance to play ... assuming the Giants want to use him.

Both Azeez Ojulari and Leonard Williams missed practice for the second straight day. They’re on track to miss Sunday’s game. Ojulari ranks second on the Giants in sacks while Williams ranks fifth. New York figures to be down at least two starters on their defensive line.

Starting cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, who has not played since Week 11, was limited again.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle)

DT Leonard Williams (neck)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

C Jon Feliciano (back)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION

DT Dexter Lawrence (not injury related/rest)

S Xavier McKinney (fingers)