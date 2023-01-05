NFL Week 18 Game Picks

Our Week 18 picks for the 2022 NFL season are in!
Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.
You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.
After Week 17, I’m still on top with a two-game lead. The BGN Community is still in a tie for third place.
When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, everyone is predicting the Birds to beat the New York Giants and clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture.
BGN Community Week 17 record: 12-3
BGN Community record: 153-100-2
Poll
Which team will win in Week 18?
-
90%
Chiefs
-
9%
Raiders
Poll
Which team will win in Week 18?
-
5%
Titans
-
94%
Jaguars
Poll
Which team will win in Week 18?
-
6%
Ravens
-
93%
Bengals
Poll
Which team will win in Week 18?
-
61%
Panthers
-
38%
Saints
Poll
Which team will win in Week 18?
-
16%
Browns
-
83%
Steelers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 18?
-
63%
Texans
-
36%
Colts
Poll
Which team will win in Week 18?
-
82%
Vikings
-
17%
Bears
Poll
Which team will win in Week 18?
-
13%
Patriots
-
86%
Bills
Poll
Which team will win in Week 18?
-
48%
Jets
-
51%
Dolphins
Poll
Which team will win in Week 18?
-
59%
Buccaneers
-
40%
Falcons
Poll
Which team will win in Week 18?
-
11%
Cardinals
-
88%
49ers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 18?
-
62%
Cowboys
-
37%
Commanders
Poll
Which team will win in Week 18?
-
92%
Chargers
-
8%
Broncos
Poll
Which team will win in Week 18?
-
36%
Rams
-
64%
Seahawks
Poll
Which team will win in Week 18?
-
7%
Giants
-
92%
Eagles
Poll
Which team will win in Week 18?
-
60%
Lions
-
40%
Packers
