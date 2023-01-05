NFL Week 18 Game Picks

Our Week 18 picks for the 2022 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.

After Week 17, I’m still on top with a two-game lead. The BGN Community is still in a tie for third place.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, everyone is predicting the Birds to beat the New York Giants and clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture.

BGN Community Week 17 record: 12-3

BGN Community record: 153-100-2

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Vote for your picks below.

Poll Which team will win in Week 18? Chiefs

Raiders vote view results 90% Chiefs (29 votes)

9% Raiders (3 votes) 32 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 18? Titans

Jaguars vote view results 5% Titans (2 votes)

94% Jaguars (33 votes) 35 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 18? Ravens

Bengals vote view results 6% Ravens (2 votes)

93% Bengals (28 votes) 30 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 18? Panthers

Saints vote view results 61% Panthers (19 votes)

38% Saints (12 votes) 31 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 18? Browns

Steelers vote view results 16% Browns (5 votes)

83% Steelers (26 votes) 31 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 18? Texans

Colts vote view results 63% Texans (19 votes)

36% Colts (11 votes) 30 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 18? Vikings

Bears vote view results 82% Vikings (24 votes)

17% Bears (5 votes) 29 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 18? Patriots

Bills vote view results 13% Patriots (4 votes)

86% Bills (25 votes) 29 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 18? Jets

Dolphins vote view results 48% Jets (13 votes)

51% Dolphins (14 votes) 27 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 18? Buccaneers

Falcons vote view results 59% Buccaneers (16 votes)

40% Falcons (11 votes) 27 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 18? Cardinals

49ers vote view results 11% Cardinals (3 votes)

88% 49ers (23 votes) 26 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 18? Cowboys

Commanders vote view results 62% Cowboys (17 votes)

37% Commanders (10 votes) 27 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 18? Chargers

Broncos vote view results 92% Chargers (23 votes)

8% Broncos (2 votes) 25 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 18? Rams

Seahawks vote view results 36% Rams (9 votes)

64% Seahawks (16 votes) 25 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 18? Giants

Eagles vote view results 7% Giants (2 votes)

92% Eagles (26 votes) 28 votes total Vote Now