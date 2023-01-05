Eagles News: A.J. Brown says he is “pissed off”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

There is a football game to be played on Sunday at 4:25 PM at Lincoln Financial Field and the Eagles understand the stakes: A win (or a tie) against the New York Giants gives them win No. 14 on the season, clinches the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and with that the lone bye in the NFC during Wild Card Weekend, and gives Philadelphia home-field advantage throughout the conference postseason. It’s a one-game proposition. “We gotta get it done,” wide receiver A.J. Brown said, sitting at his locker at the NovaCare Complex, a stern look on his face. “We gotta try to get some momentum for the playoff push. It’s not about pressure. There’s still no pressure because once you’re in, you’re in and then it’s a whole new season. We’re trying to set us up for the new season, but trying to get some momentum. Build some confidence through the week so that we have confidence on Sunday. Get rid of the mistakes, play fast, play ball. “Me personally, I am pissed off. I want to go out and handle business the right way. I’m definitely going to go out and play with an edge and try to get my guys in the (wide receivers) room to play with the same edge.”

Brian Daboll has been non-committal about that. I suspect how the Giants will handle Sunday will become clearer as the week goes along. I just have to say that it is an incredible twist that the Giants are in the playoffs with nothing to play for Sunday, and the Eagles have so much on the line. Giants fans romanticize the memory of Tom Coughlin playing starters Week 17 against the 16-0 Patriots and nearly winning that game, something that helped springboard their Super Bowl run. Daboll said Monday that something that happened in 2007 has nothing to do with what he will do, and that his decision will be based solely on what is good for the GIANTS. I think you will see a mix. I think a guy like Leonard Williams, who is nursing an injury, won’t play. I would not at all be surprised if the Giants treat it a bit like a preseason game, where players like Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Dexter Lawrence, Andrew Thomas and a few others make ‘cameo’ appearances and then call it a day. I would be fine with that. I agree with Daboll — the Giants need to do what is best for the Giants.

The Eagles WR duo is becoming more of a 1A and 1B situation. Smith has out-targeted A.J. Brown in eight of 16 games this season, including three of the last four, and is on the verge of breaking records in Philadelphia. The second-year WR now sits at a 27% target share on the season – barely behind Brown’s 28% – and is the leading option on third and fourth downs at 33%. Smith joins a prestigious list of first and second-round WRs to reach a 25% target share or higher by their second season.

New York is 9-2 ATS as an underdog this season. New York is also 6-1 ATS on the road, all as an underdog. New York is 12-4 ATS overall, the 2nd-best mark in the league, and tied for the best 16-game mark the franchise has had in the Super Bowl era (2008). Philadelphia is 0-3 ATS in its last three games. Philadelphia is 8-2-1 ATS as a home favorite under Nick Sirianni. New York has been a 14-point underdog only once in the last 25 seasons (2019 at New England: +17). The New York-Philadelphia rivalry has had just one 14-point spread in the Super Bowl era (New York -14.5 in 1973).

To rest or not to rest; that is the question facing several playoff-bound teams throughout the NFL in Week 18. Now that we know Dallas’ regular-season finale against the Washington Commanders will have the same start time as other key NFC matchups, so the Cowboys’ options may be limited. But would playing without some of their key starters necessarily prohibit Dallas from winning? Just how much the Cowboys have to gain from Week 18 depends entirely on other outcomes. If the Eagles beat the Giants then Dallas is locked into the fifth seed and a trip to Tampa Bay regardless of their own game. If Philadelphia loses then the Cowboys could take the NFC East, and then a loss by the 49ers to Arizona would bump the team all the way to the top seed in the conference.

During the part of today’s practice that was open to media, Sam Howell was getting the first team reps, followed by Taylor Heinicke, and then Carson Wentz finished the rotation. Rivera has now confirmed that the rookie from North Carolina will get his first regular season snaps in the NFL as the started vs the Dallas Cowboys.

As a corresponding move, the Commanders have signed linebacker Nathan Gerry from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. He’s appeared in three games this season, also exclusively playing special teams.

1. Packers: The Disappointing Team that’s Figured Things Out. As much as I would like to credit Aaron Rodgers finally ditching the Gary Oldman in The Fifth Element hairdo for sparking the Packers’ resurgence, their turnaround—which has Green Bay one win away from making the postseason—actually started before that. While the defense and special teams have done their parts—Green Bay is giving up 17 points a game over its past four and returner Keisean Nixon could make the All-Pro team after being stuck on the bench for half the season—the offense remains this team’s best unit. Since Week 10, that group ranks fifth in EPA and has scored 24 or more points in six of seven games. That streak includes Sunday’s 41-17 win over a 12-win Vikings team that held the Packers to seven points back in September.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 15 modern-era finalists for the Class of 2023 on Wednesday night. The group of 15 players might represent one of the deepest classes in recent history. These 15 players were selected after a vote by the Hall of Fame’s Selection Committee, which began with a pool of 129 nominees. That list was trimmed to 28 semifinalists back in November. The Selection Committee will meet on the day before the Super Bowl for the final voting process. Out of the 15 players, the Selection Committee will narrow the field down to ten, and then their final five. Once the field is narrowed to five, the Committee will vote on a yes-or-no basis, with 80% being the requirement for selection to the Hall of Fame.

The Buffalo Bills released a brief update on the status of hospitalized safety Damar Hamlin on Wednesday afternoon, noting that while Hamlin remains in intensive care and in critical condition, he has begun to show signs of improvement overnight and into today.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that talks have begun on whether to resume Week 17’s Bills-Bengals game, which was postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the game. During a conference call with reporters on Wednesday, NFL EVP of communications, public affairs and policy Jeff Miller said the league has not made a decision on the status of the game but plans to in the coming days, adding that both the Bengals and Bills would be consulted. NFL EVP of football operations Troy Vincent said during the call that “everything is being considered” regarding the Bills-Bengals game. Vincent said the league will lean on the guiding principles it used during the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the COVID-19 pandemic, including the “value of winning and winning percentage” in order to give Commissioner Roger Goodell suggestions on how to proceed if the game were not to be resumed.

This week on the SB Nation NFL Show, Rob “Stats” Guerrera, Kyle Posey, and Justis Mosqueda give an update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin. There are some coaching rumors circulating as we wrap up the regular season–and we discuss the best possible playoff matchups.

