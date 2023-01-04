Jalen Hurts listed as limited participant on Eagles’ estimated injury report ahead of Giants game

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their first official injury report on Wednesday in advance of their Week 18 game against the New York Giants.

Note that this report is an estimation because the team held a walkthrough in lieu of a normal practice.

The big news is that Jalen Hurts was listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION.

Hurts took first team reps during practice, according to Jeff McLane. That seems like a positive sign.

It would have been preferable to see Hurts listed as a full participant instead of limited. But it’s possible this limited listing is a precautionary maneuver. Hurts has missed the last two games due to a shoulder injury with Gardner Minshew filling in during his absence.

It remains to be seen if Hurts’ throwing ability will be impacted by the injury. It also remains to be seen how the Eagles use him as a runner. One would think the offense will have less designed QB runs than normal when he returns.

Even if Hurts is playing at less than 100%, he’s still likely an upgrade over Minshew. The Eagles are hoping to have him back as they enter a game where they can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture with a win (or tie).

Two other players were listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION: Miles Sanders and Shaun Bradley.

Sanders was limited in practice last week before wearing a knee brace during Sunday’s game. His workload seemed to be limited in part due to his status. Sanders figures to play against the Giants but one shouldn’t count on the Eagles to be getting him 20+ carries.

Bradley got banged up in Week 17 but was able to return to the game. The Eagles are likely managing him to get him to Sunday.

Four players were listed under DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Josh Sweat, Lane Johnson, Avonte Maddox, and Zech McPhearson.

Sweat was stretchered off the field and hospitalized after making a tackle on Sunday. Sweat was released from the hospital on Sunday night and he tweeted he’ll return this season. Nick Sirianni said Sweat was smiling and will likely be bugging him to play this week. It feels like the Birds should probably play it safe and keep him out.

Johnson isn’t expected to return until the Eagles’ first playoff game. He’s getting rest until then. The team will likely once again go with Jack Driscoll as their starting right tackle.

Maddox has a chance to play again this season, per Sirianni. That the Eagles did not put him on injured reserve prior to Week 17 indicates they think he might be able to play in the NFC Championship Game, if not sooner. Josiah Scott figures to start in his place for the time being.

McPhearson was listed as DNP due to illness. One would expect him to be back at practice soon.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Robert Quinn, and Brett Toth all had their 21-day practice windows activated on Wednesday. They were able to participate in the walkthrough to some extent. They will be involved in practice for the first time in a bit on Thursday. From that group, the sense here is that Quinn has the best chance to play this weekend.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OT Lane Johnson (groin)

CB Avonte Maddox (toe)

CB Zech McPhearson (illness)

DE Josh Sweat (neck)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Shaun Bradley (wrist)

QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder)

RB Miles Sanders (knee)

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

The Giants listed four players under DID NOT PARTICIPATE: starting defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, starting defensive tackle Leonard Williams, starting center Jon Feliciano, and starting edge rusher Azeez Ojulari.

Lawrence was getting a rest day. As a 6’4”, 342-pound man who has played 82% of the Giants’ snaps this year, he seems like an obvious candidate to rest in this week’s game. But we’ll see how New York handles that approach.

Williams has been dealing with a neck injury and left the Giants’ Week 17 game early.

Ojulari, who ranks second on the team in sacks, was only able to play seven snaps in Week 17 before leaving early.

Feliciano also got banged up in Week 17.

Giants starting cornerback Adoree’ Jackson was listed as limited. He hasn’t played since Week 11.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

C Jon Feliciano (back)

DT Dexter Lawrence (not injury related/rest)

LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle)

DT Leonard Williams (neck)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION

S Xavier McKinney (fingers)