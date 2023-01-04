Eagles News: Haason Reddick leads the NFL in “Sacks Created”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

"Sacks Created" is a stat where we credit the player who earned the first pass rush win on a sack play, rather than the player who finished the sack (it can be the same person).



Here are the 2022 leaders. pic.twitter.com/V5wP5zyD9u — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) January 2, 2023

Giants at Eagles: Five players to watch - PhillyVoice

In the NFL Defensive Player of the Year discussion, it feels a lot like Nick Bosa is the heavy favorite, with Micah Parsons trailing behind him. But what about Reddick? His stats are right there with either player. Bosa does have an abnormal number of QB hits, so I would lean toward him. Still, Reddick has a chance to close out this season strongly and put himself in “prime Reggie White” territory in terms of single-season sacks.

Damar Hamlin injury highlights the incredible work by NFL medical personnel - BGN

We’ve always known football is a violent game. Gruesome bone breaks, torn ligaments, and traumatic brain injuries have all have long been unfortunate consequences of playing this brutally beautiful sport. Larger and faster-than-normal humans launch into one another at high rates of speed dozens of times a game, 17 games or more a season. An NFL game is shockingly fast and hard-hitting. Watching on television doesn’t do it justice. At field level, it’s a minor miracle someone isn’t carted off the field every game. On Monday night in Cincinnati, the entire NFL community held its horrified breath as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed to the ground after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins in what originally appeared to be one of the most normal plays one would see in a regular season contest. It turned out to be one of the most frightening moments in professional American sports history.

The Hurts Effect - Iggles Blitz

The minute Hurts steps on the field, teammates will start to believe again. There will still be issues to deal with. Hurts will make a bad throw. Someone will get called for holding. A receiver will drop a pass. But the players will believe Hurts can convert on 3rd and long. They’ll believe he can lead them to points at crucial parts of the game. They have seen Hurts play like an MVP this year. They know what he’s capable of. Hurts will make a huge difference.

Chiefs, Lions Rising in Weighted DVOA - Football Outsiders

There are bigger changes in the weighted DVOA ratings, since that sample stays the same each week now that an early game (Week 2) drops out as a new game comes in. San Francisco still has a healthy lead in weighted DVOA despite this week’s close call, with Buffalo second. The Kansas City Chiefs moved up to third this week, climbing past the Bengals with the Eagles dropping to fifth. Dallas is sixth, and those are the big six teams everybody has as this year’s Super Bowl favorites.

2023 NFL mock draft: Jordan Reid’s early first-round predictions for 31 picks - ESPN+

11. Philadelphia Eagles (via 7-9 NO). Jared Verse, DE, Florida State. The Eagles rely on strength in the trenches, and with Javon Hargrave, Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Robert Quinn, Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph all scheduled to become unrestricted free agents, they will need help on defense. Verse is primarily a 5-technique, so he wouldn’t be a true fix for the team’s biggest need of a defensive tackle alongside Jordan Davis, but his combination of powerful hands, first-step explosion and finishing ability would help keep the NFL’s best pass-rush unit strong amid the potential losses. Verse picked up nine sacks and 30 pressures this season for the Seminoles.

POLL: Should Giants play to win, or rest starters vs. Philadelphia Eagles? - Big Blue View

So what should the Giants do next Sunday? Rest their starters, avoid injuries, and have them fresh for a possible Vikings rematch? That would seem to be the prudent course of action. Or take their cue from the now-legendary decision by Tom Coughlin to have the 2007 Giants play their starters against undefeated New England in the final regular season game? That stirring game impressed John Madden and gave the Giants players confidence that they could hang with the Patriots. Brian Daboll doesn’t sound like a coach who is just satisfied to be in the playoffs. He apparently wants more. [BLG Note: Check out the poll results in this post.]

Cowboys news: Jerry Jones says “there’s too much to play for” against Washington - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys don’t plan on resting players against Washington in Week 18.

How long has it taken new NFL owners to fire head coaches? - Hogs Haven

Anxiously awaiting the prospect that a new owner of Washington’s football franchise absolutely cleans house once he (or she) takes over, I thought it would be worth a look back at how that process has gone the past several times that NFL franchises have changed hands. What follows below is a look back, in chronological order, at how long it took new owners to replace their head coach in the last five instances.

Report: Carson Wentz back to the bench in Week 18 vs. Cowboys - DraftKings Nation

The Washington Commanders have been eliminated from playoff contention and were helped in that elimination by Carson Wentz, who looked dreadful in their Week 17 loss to the Browns. Now, with nothing to play for in Week 18, Ron Rivera will go back to Taylor Heinicke with some of rookie Sam Howell sprinkled in, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Last week was likely Wentz’s last game with the Commanders, as he helped end two team’s playoff hopes two years in a row.

NFL announces Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week - NFL.com

Monday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be resumed this week, the NFL announced in a statement on Tuesday afternoon. Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday’s game, which was postponed following the incident, and spent the night in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition, the Bills announced Tuesday. No changes have been made to the Week 18 schedule, the league said.

Taking a look at the options for proceeding with the 2022 regular season - PFT

2. Play Bills-Bengals this weekend, and delay Week 18 by a week. This would ensure that every team plays 17 games. But it would compel the Bills and Bengals to play fairly soon, at a time when no one else is playing. It also would eliminate the bye week between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl. Yes, the NFL did that when rearranging the schedule in 2001 following 9/11. In those days, the Pro Bowl happened after the Super Bowl. This approach would necessitate cancellation of the reimagined approach to Pro Bowl weekend. (That definitely shouldn’t be viewed as an impediment.) This approach also would delay by a week the conclusion of the season for teams that have no chance to make the playoffs. The teams that are already eliminated surely don’t want their seasons to linger by another week. To remedy that approach, Week 18 could be played this weekend, with only Bills-Bengals played the following weekend and the playoffs starting the week after that.

NFL players are human - SB Nation

This is what has been going through my mind since Monday Night Football. The immediacy of the event. The shock, confusion, helplessness, and how all-consuming it is to witness a medical emergency like that. Unless it’s something you experience with regularity it leaves you unable to think of anything else. These were NFL players — they’re accustomed to broken bones, torn ligaments, cuts, and scrapes — not a 24-year-old coworker, a brother, going into cardiac arrest.

