Eagles rookie report card from the NFC Championship Game

The Eagles are Super Bowl bound after walloping the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. San Francisco was hamstrung by injuries, sure, but the Birds flat out outplayed them on both sides of the ball. Here’s how the rookies fared.

Jordan Davis: B

Jordan Davis saw a decent amount of playing time relative to his last few games. Davis looked really solid, even showing out a bit rushing the passer too (first career QB hit)! The defensive line was dominant the whole game, and Davis was part of that performance.

Reed Blankenship: A

Reed Blankenship’s playing time took a hit with Avonte Maddox back. The Eagles had Maddox in the slot, which meant Marcus Epps and C.J. Gardner-Johnson were back as the two safeties. Blankenship did see the field in garbage time where he made an excellent open field tackle on Deebo Samuel and forced a fumble. The man just makes plays!

The Rest

The Eagles pulled their starters late in the game, getting playing time for Cam Jurgens, Britain Covey, Josh Jobe and Nakobe Dean on their respective sides of the ball. Covey was once again the fair catch king.