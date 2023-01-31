Landon Dickerson injury update: Good news on the Eagles’ starting left guard

Eagles starting left guard Landon Dickerson is expected to be available to play in Super Bowl LVII, according to a report from Jeff McLane.

Good news for Philadelphia.

Dickerson suffered an arm injury that caused him to exit early during the Birds’ NFC Championship Game win over the San Francisco 49ers. McLane reports that it’s a “hyperextension of his right elbow,” which will likely cause him to wear a brace in order to practice and play.

The Eagles will be happy to have Dickerson in the fold. He made his first Pro Bowl this season while ranking 16th out of 88 guards graded by Pro Football Focus (minimum 20% snaps played).

Dickerson was actually PFF’s highest-graded offensive player in the win over the 49ers. His backup, meanwhile, was the lowest-graded offensive player. Andre Dillard ranked 71st out of 141 guards graded by PFF.

With Dickerson set to play, the Eagles are on track to have all 22 starters for the Super Bowl. To be so healthy this late in the season is pretty incredible.