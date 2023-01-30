Eagles-49ers snap count analysis: Haason Reddick continues to be super efficient

The official snap counts from the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC Championship win over the San Francisco 49ers are in! Let’s take a look and run through some analysis.
OFFENSE
- The Eagles were obviously able to get their starters out of the game early. Gardner Minshew took over with about four minutes left in the fourth quarter.
- A week after seeing 10 targets, DeVonta Smith only had three passes come his way in this one despite playing the most snaps of any skill player. And one of those targets came on the scramble drill where he had that sick one-handed grab, which he definitely didn’t not catch! Underutilized.
- Dallas Goedert caught five of his six targets for only 23 yards. This was never shaping up to be a big game for him with how good the 49ers’ defense is in the middle of the field.
- A.J. Brown led the team in targets despite playing fewer snaps than DeVonta and Goedert. He only had four grabs for 28 yards. He made a great catch for a first down on a ball thrown low due to a free rusher in Jalen Hurts’ face. He also dropped a straightforward pass he usually catches.
- Landon Dickerson had to leave the game early with an arm injury. His status will be worth monitoring entering the Super Bowl.
- Lane Johnson was pulled a bit earlier than his fellow blockers due to the luxury of the Eagles having a big lead and Johnson playing through a groin injury.
- After failing to see a target last week, Quez Watkins had a pass come his way on a deep shot. But it was broken up by Chavarius Ward. Whereas Zach Pascal outsnapped him last week, Watkins reclaimed his role as WR3 in this game.
- How about Playoff Kenny?! Kenneth Gainwell saw 16 total touches between 14 runs and two catches. He’s looking like a totally different player in the postseason. Gainwell’s rushed 26 times for 160 yards (6.2 average) and one touchdown so far.
- Jack Stoll caught a pass in this game! Just one for five yards. It was his first target and grab since December 18. Including playoffs, he’s up to 128 yards on the season (6.7 per game).
- Zach Pascal saw a target over the middle but the pass was broken up.
- Miles Sanders led Eagles rushers in yards per carry with 3.8. Through two playoff games, he has 28 carries for 132 yards (4.7 average) and two scores.
- The likes of Jack Driscoll, Andre Dillard, and Britain Covey got to finish out the game in garbage time.
DEFENSE
- This is just the third time this season where Marcus Epps did not play the entire game. He only missed 10 regular season snaps. It’s once again nice to be able to get him a little rest near the end of this one.
- Last week, Haason Reddick logged seven pressures on 24 pass rush snaps (per Pro Football Focus). This week, Reddick logged five pressures on 14 pass rush snaps. So, 12 pressures on 36 pass rush snaps in the playoffs so far. He’s pretty good!
- Javon Hargrave had a nice showing in the box score with two total tackles, one sack, one TFL, and one pass deflection (almost a pick).
- Ndamukong Suh was DT3 in terms of playing time but almost played as much as Fletcher Cox. Suh led the Eagles in quarterback hits with two. One of them knocked Josh Johnson out of the game.
- Avonte Maddox played his second-lowest snap count percentage of any game he played in this season. The lowest was the one where he got hurt in Dallas. Considering how he was limited in practice leading up to the NFCCG, the Eagles may have been taking it a bit easy with him. Two weeks off before the Super Bowl should help Maddox get closer to 100%.
- Jordan Davis was credited with his first career quarterback hit in this game. He outsnapped Linval Joseph for the second game in a row.
- Reed Blankenship’s role took a big hit with Maddox returning to the slot and C.J. Gardner-Johnson going back to mainly playing safety. Despite only playing seven defensive snaps, he tied for the team lead in tackles with six. He also helped to force a fumble on Deebo Samuel that he recovered late in the game.
- Not much of a role for Robert Quinn, who is still searching for his first sack with the Eagles.
- The likes of Zech McPhearson, Josh Jobe, Nakobe Dean, and Christian Elliss got to finish out the game in garbage time.
- Not listed in the graphic since it wouldn’t crop nicely if I included him: K’Von Wallace playing three defensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps. Wallace was ejected for throwing a strike at Trent Williams ... who cowardly rag-dolled him from behind out of frustration during a scrum.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Jake Elliott made his sole field goal attempt from 31 yards out to give the Eagles 31 total points scored. Go figure.
- Brett Kern almost pinned the 49ers deep in their own territory with a near coffin corner punt at one point. That was encouraging to see. Less encouraging was his 34-yard punt ... that may have hit the FOX SkyCam wire?! Had the refs determined interference was involved, he would’ve been allowed to redo the punt.
DID NOT PLAY
INACTIVE: Ian Book, Trey Sermon, Josh Sills, Kyron Johnson, Josiah Scott, Anthony Harris
- Scott was a healthy scratch for the first time all season. The Eagles didn’t have as much of a need for their depth nickel cornerback with Avonte Maddox returning to the lineup.
- Harris was temporarily elevated from the practice squad so he could get another playoff game check.
Loading comments...