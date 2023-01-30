Dolphins hire Vic Fangio: Why that matters to the Eagles

With Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon still in the running for some head coach positions, there were reports that Philadelphia would be looking at Vic Fangio to fill that role. Looks like that won’t be an option if Gannon is on his way out, with Fangio and the Miami Dolphins agreeing to terms.

The #Dolphins have agreed to terms with Vic Fangio on a deal that makes him the NFL’s highest-paid coordinator, per sources.



It’s a 3-year deal with a 4th-year team option. Fangio, the former #Broncos coach, is one of football’s best defensive minds. Huge get for Mike McDaniel. pic.twitter.com/ynCK2BB2xC — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 29, 2023

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni mentioned that they have some options for Gannon’s role both in-house and elsewhere, but with Fangio no longer an option, they might look to promote defensive passing game coordinator/DB coach Dennard Wilson.

Wilson has been getting a lot of praise from both Sirianni and Gannon the past couple weeks, acknowledging the great work Wilson has done with the secondary and making sure the depth is ready when needed. UDFA rookie Reed Blankenship having to come in for C.J. Gardner-Johnson and doing well enough to break into the starting lineup even when CJGJ came back, garnered a lot of attention and praise.

The Eagles have one of the best defense’s in the league, and Wilson has reportedly been a really big part of that. How would you feel about an in-house promotion?

UPDATE: Or perhaps Gannon is staying? He said that Philly is “keeping me.”