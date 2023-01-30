 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Filed under:

Dolphins hire Vic Fangio: Why that matters to the Eagles

Philly DC Jonathan Gannon is still in the running for several head coaching jobs, which would leave an in-house candidate as an option.

By Alexis Chassen
Broncos vs Chiefs Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

With Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon still in the running for some head coach positions, there were reports that Philadelphia would be looking at Vic Fangio to fill that role. Looks like that won’t be an option if Gannon is on his way out, with Fangio and the Miami Dolphins agreeing to terms.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni mentioned that they have some options for Gannon’s role both in-house and elsewhere, but with Fangio no longer an option, they might look to promote defensive passing game coordinator/DB coach Dennard Wilson.

Wilson has been getting a lot of praise from both Sirianni and Gannon the past couple weeks, acknowledging the great work Wilson has done with the secondary and making sure the depth is ready when needed. UDFA rookie Reed Blankenship having to come in for C.J. Gardner-Johnson and doing well enough to break into the starting lineup even when CJGJ came back, garnered a lot of attention and praise.

The Eagles have one of the best defense’s in the league, and Wilson has reportedly been a really big part of that. How would you feel about an in-house promotion?

UPDATE: Or perhaps Gannon is staying? He said that Philly is “keeping me.”

