Come on 3 — Miles Sanders (@BoobieMilesXXIV) January 3, 2023

Love you 3, praying for you ❤️ — Avonte Maddox (@2live_AM) January 3, 2023

Prayers up! — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) January 3, 2023

it's bigger than the game! — Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) January 3, 2023

Praying for Hamlin — Shaun Bradley® (Sdot) (@Sdot_Bradley5) January 3, 2023

Damar Hamlin injury updates: Latest on Bills safety in critical condition in hospital - SB Nation

terrifying scene in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. Hamlin received CPR on the field and was taken by ambulance to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The Bengals-Bills game was postponed with no immediate plans on when or if the game will conclude. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and had his heartbeat restored on the field, the Bills announced. The harrowing sequence played out after Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin sprung to his feet, and then collapsed falling backwards. Hamlin was administered CPR on the field for several minutes. He was then placed on a stretcher, given oxygen, and taken away by ambulance. Players from both teams were visibly distraught on the field. The teams were reportedly told the game would resume following the injury, but players and coaches from both sides appeared to make the decision that the game would not continue. NFL executive Troy Vincent said no plans to resume the game were ever made.

NFL community rallying around Damar Hamlin by donating to his toy drive - Buffalo Rumblings

NFL fans from around the league are opening their wallets to support Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field following a cardiac event on Monday Night Football. Hamlin has organized a toy drive as his charitable endeavor since entering the league, and donations have been pouring in to the verified GoFundMe account. With a stated goal of $2,500, more than $650,000 and counting had been raised since the initial moments following Hamlin’s injury. The number quickly surpassed $1 million on Monday night, and has surpassed $3 million as of early Tuesday morning.

A wake-up call, or a worrisome trend for the Eagles? - BGN

No one thought it would come to this. In a season in which everything went right for 14 weeks, suddenly it feels like the wheels are falling off. How can a 13-1 team still be forced to play its starters in the final week of the season? It was much the same feeling at the end of 2017, when Nick Foles struggled to take hold of Doug Pederson’s offense and the Birds stumbled into the postseason. There are plenty of reasons to believe they will right this ship. Hurts’ return, provided he’s healthy, will fix much of what ails this offense. The gameplan should be better, and the Giants will have nothing to play for. The Eagles are still far more likely than not to earn the No. 1 seed, although they’ve made things much tougher on themselves than they needed to. At the end of the day, the loss to the Saints is most likely the result of a combination of overconfidence and the absence of their MVP quarterback. And after all, it wouldn’t be a Philadelphia success story without something to fret about, right?

Eagles-Saints takeaways + Gauging the concern level - BGN Radio

The Philadelphia Eagles are 13-3 after losing to the New Orleans Saints. Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski discuss their takeaways from the Week 17 game and much more. Interact with us on Twitter: @BrandonGowton, @JimmyKempski, @BGN_Radio, @BleedingGreen.

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 18 edition - PhillyVoice

2) Eagles (13-3): You can bet on the Giants resting their starters Week 18 against the Eagles on Sunday. To begin, the line on that game is either Eagles -13.5 or -14, depending on where you look, and, well, Vegas knows. But also, after some brash, postgame rah rah football guy comments about winning games, Brian Daboll changed his tune a bit when asked on Monday about resting starters. The Eagles are still probably going to end up with the 1 seed in the NFC, and they may even break some records along the way (like the NFL single-season sack record, for example), but it is all going to seem so lame if it comes against backups. By the way, if you’re an Eagles fan and you find yourself saying, “YYYYYEEEESSSSSSSSS WE DON’T HAVE TO FACE DANIEL JONES!!!” that’s a bad look.

The Day After – Still Frustrated - Iggles Blitz

One of the major complaints from yesterday is the lack of a running game. I think we all agree the Eagles didn’t run it enough. That said, the best skill players are AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert. You have to get them the ball to let them make plays. The way to do that is throwing the ball. The Saints have a very good pass defense so I think the coaches erred by throwing too much, but you can’t ignore the passing game. You have to trust your QB and give him a chance to make plays. The OL let the whole offense down yesterday. They were too erratic in pass pro and had way too many penalties. They didn’t give Minshew the protection he needed. Not all of the sacks were on them, but they needed to play better to win that game. They certainly know that. You can tell by Jason Kelce’s postgame comments. He was frustrated and disappointed.

How Low Can Sam Ehlinger and the Colts Go? - Football Outsiders

26) Gardner Minshew. Minshew’s average dropback came with a league-high 11.2 yards to go for a first down. With more than 10 yards to go, Minshew went 6-of-12 for 52 yards with a sack and only one first down. Speaking of first downs, Minshew failed to throw for one until the Eagles were down 13-0 in the second quarter. Up to that point, he had gone 4-of-7 for 32 yards with five sacks. But by DYAR, he was even worse in the fourth quarter, going 5-of-12 for 63 yards with a sack-fumble and a pick-six.

NFL Week 17 Takeaways: As Bengals Face Bills, Burrow ‘Looks Like Tom Brady’ When He First Started Rolling - SI

If the Texans do move on from Lovie Smith, and GM Nick Caserio still has the hammer, I’d expect Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to be a name to watch in Houston. The two have a relationship, sharing Northeast Ohio roots, and Gannon interviewed there last year. [...] I wouldn’t be surprised if Carson Wentz is out of the league soon. His time as a starter is done, and I don’t know whether I see him fitting in as a backup, or even having the desire to be one somewhere. We’ll see what happens.

Spadaro: Hey, forget the past 2 weeks. Eagles still control their destiny - PE.com

Let me open with a proposition: Had anyone made you, the fans, or any member of this organization this deal way back in August – that a win or a tie in Week 18 at home against the Giants would give the Eagles the No. 1 seed in the playoffs – how quickly would you have taken it? Is there anything faster than immediately? Thought so … Now, don’t get me wrong: These last couple of weeks have not gone according to plan. The Eagles lost in Dallas in a tough, back-and-forth, high-scoring game. Giveaways on offense and not enough stops on defense did them in against a good football team. On Sunday, the Eagles played a bad game – they all said so, they all agreed, they’re all disappointed – and lost to a tougher-than-its-record New Orleans team. Now, it’s time to regroup. It’s time for the team to lean on its leadership in this moment of adversity and go out and win a football game against the Giants on Sunday. That is all that matters right now. Not the past. Not the future. Win on Sunday and the Eagles are the No. 1 seed. That’s what every team craves when the season begins: The No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, a bye during Super Wild Card Weekend, and a chance to have the conference postseason come through Lincoln Financial Field.

Brian Daboll mum on Giants’ Week 18 approach vs. Eagles - ESPN

“I think every situation is different,” said Daboll, who has served as an assistant in New England. “That is a pretty unique circumstance that year, the record the Patriots had. And every year is different. So what happened in 2007 doesn’t really have any effect on what is happening in 2023 for the decisions we have to make. We’ll do what is best for the team. “Again, every situation, every season ... would they have done that if a team was 10-6? Who knows. I don’t really have the answer to that. We have to focus on what we need to do here in 2023.”

Play or sit? Will Giants coach Brian Daboll go all out to beat Eagles, or rest key players? - Big Blue View

Tony DelGenio and I discussed this on Monday’s ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast. I can see both sides of the argument. I think the best approach might be to treat it like a preseason game. Play most of the guys at least a little, but limit snaps and hits for players like Dexter Lawrence, Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and a few others. A guy like Leonard Williams, dealing with a neck injury, probably shouldn’t even dress. Regardless, it will be interesting to see how Daboll decides to play it.

Cowboys Playoff Picture: Dallas and Washington kick off at 4:25pm ET in Week 18, parallel with Eagles - Blogging The Boys

If the Cowboys do wind up as the #5 seed they will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wildcard Round. Those Bucs are locked into their playoff position as the #4 seed in the conference but Todd Bowles said on Monday that they do not plan to rest starters. We will see how that goes.

Why This Writer Had Hope for Carson Wentz; and Why I Was Wrong - Hogs Haven

My only hope for the future is the snake gets cut off at the head - meaning Snyder sell this team, and new ownership cleans house. We need a competent general manager. One who can evaluate talent through the draft and free agency, and a new head coach who can develop that talent and adapt his scheme around said talent. Mistakes happen every year in the NFL. As fans, all we can TRY to do is pull for the guys wearing the burgundy and gold and support them through their endeavors. Maybe this fan, like many others, pulled for the wrong horse at the finish and I missed my exacta-box. Lesson learned... but I’m sure it won’t be the last time I fall victim to the desire to finally fined “a guy”.

Commanders’ Ron Rivera doesn’t regret starting Carson Wentz over Taylor Heinicke in loss to Browns - NFL.com

Ron Rivera’s decision to start Carson Wentz over Taylor Heinicke ultimately backfired as Washington put up just 10 points and turned the ball over three times in Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns. Faced with questions behind the reasoning for his decision one day later, the Commanders head coach said he has no regrets starting Wentz. “No, because to me it was always about winning and that it was in our hands,” Rivera told reporters Monday, via team transcript. “I mean, we controlled our destiny basically and that’s the truth of the matter. Being 0-2-1 in the last three games was probably a thing that really pushed me more than anything else. And that’s what I looked at. And as I said, coming off of the last quarter of the 49er game, I was relatively optimistic in terms of dealing with what Carson could do.”

Monday Football Monday #121: James Yarcho on Bucs finding their form + NFL Week 17 Action Recap - The SB Nation NFL Show

Bucs Nation’s James Yarcho stops by to chat with RJ Ochoa and Pete Sweeney about if he believes the Bucs are finding their form and if they’ll rest their starters Week 18. Later in the show, RJ and Pete recap all of Sunday’s NFL action.

