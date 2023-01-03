Eagles rookie report card from the loss to the Saints

The Eagles lost their second straight loss after a generally listless performance against the Saints. Here are how some of the rookies performed.

Jordan Davis: B

After a first half where the Saints had a much easier time moving the ball, the Eagles defense clamped down and made it impossible for New Orleans to do much on offense. Jordan Davis saw a light snap load, but continued to draw attention, eat up space and make things easier for his teammates. Some people might want flashier play from Davis, but he is doing a solid job right now.

Reed Blankenship: B+

Reed Blankenship bounced back from a rough game against the Cowboys to play some really solid football against New Orleans. Blankenship took really good angles against the run and was part of a pass defense that really only gave up a single big play. This is exactly the kind of play they need from Blankenship until CJ Gardner-Johnson can return.

The Rest