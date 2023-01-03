Eagles rookie report card from the loss to the Saints

The Eagles lost their second straight loss after a generally listless performance against the Saints. Here are how some of the rookies performed.
Jordan Davis: B
After a first half where the Saints had a much easier time moving the ball, the Eagles defense clamped down and made it impossible for New Orleans to do much on offense. Jordan Davis saw a light snap load, but continued to draw attention, eat up space and make things easier for his teammates. Some people might want flashier play from Davis, but he is doing a solid job right now.
Reed Blankenship: B+
Reed Blankenship bounced back from a rough game against the Cowboys to play some really solid football against New Orleans. Blankenship took really good angles against the run and was part of a pass defense that really only gave up a single big play. This is exactly the kind of play they need from Blankenship until CJ Gardner-Johnson can return.
The Rest
- Nakobe Dean got a few snaps on defense. I think they could use him more as a blitzer to fill a pass-rush gap left by Josh Sweat’s injury. Different types of players and different roles, but it could be a reasonable way to get him some snaps.
- Britain Covey has squandered the bit of good will he built up with a decent three game stretch a few weeks ago. He is not giving anything on punt returns and should be replaced when best possible.
- Grant Calcaterra saw no snaps on offense. In fact, the Eagles barely used two tight end sets at all against New Orleans. Which was bizarre.
Loading comments...