Super Bowl odds: Eagles-Chiefs line changed after opening

The Philadelphia Eagles are favored to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, according to our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Their opening line had the Birds as mere 1-point favorites. Some outlets actually had them as underdogs.

As it currently stands with me typing this sentence, however, the Eagles are 2.5-point favorites against the Chiefs at a neutral site field in Arizona. If this game was taking place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philly, which it’s not, the Eagles would be favored by 5.5 points.

2.5 points is the same amount the Eagles were favored by entering their NFC Championship Game matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. At least, it was 2.5 for most of the week before it shifted to the Eagles being favored by three points shortly before kickoff.

On one hand, it’s hard to bet against the Eagles considering they’re 16-1 with Jalen Hurts starting this season. Not to mention they won their first playoff game by 31 points and their second one by 24 points.

But Patrick Mahomes is much better than any quarterback the Eagles have faced recently and, really, this season as a whole. Mahomes is obviously a generational talent who completed 80% of his attempts for 278 yard, five touchdowns, one interception, and a 131.0 passer rating the last time he faced a Jonathan Gannon defense.

Of course, the Eagles are much more talented now than they were in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

The early thought is that it should be a really good battle between these two teams. As the final game of the year should be!

What say you?