Super Bowl 2023: Kelce brothers will meet in Eagles vs. Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles ran down the throats of the San Francisco 49ers to advance to the Super Bowl, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals to stamp their ticket to the big game. This matchup has a little more juice to it for Eagles legend Jason Kelce and his brother, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, who will become the first brothers (players) to compete against each other in the Super Bowl.

Jason spoke to reporters after the Eagles win, and mentioned that he had some Chiefs gear to rep for the AFC Championship, but after that, his fandom was over.

Jason Kelce on the potential of playing brother Travis Kelce in the Super Bowl.



He’s done being a #Chiefs fan in 3 hours. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/dZPjlsDhVk — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) January 30, 2023

The brother’s Mom, Donna, made news during the 2021 postseason, when she attended the Eagles wild card game in Tampa, then hopped on a plane and made it to Kansas City for the second-half of the Chiefs game in the say day. Committed to seeing both of her boys play, this year, Donna split her time and attended the Chiefs game in the Divisional Round, and the Eagles game for the NFC Championship.

Made it to KC @heartinPhillyat8:15 pic.twitter.com/zFY4ub4GCt — Donna Kelce (@dkelce1) January 21, 2023

Now, her custom half-and-half jersey will come in handy as her son’s face off for the Super Bowl.

The Kelce brothers are genuinely two of the best players to do it. Jason is easily a future Hall of Famer and will live in Eagles lore for decades, and centuries, to come. Travis will go down as one of the best receiving tight ends to ever play the game. They both have Super Bowl rings already in their collection, but you have to think a little sibling rivalry will make winning this one that much sweeter.