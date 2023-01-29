 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Fake football town jumps on Eagles bandwagon after NFC Championship win

The world-famous NYC icon is lit up green on Sunday night after the Birds took down the 49ers.

By Drew Hamm
/ new
Whenever a team starts winning consistently, they are bound to pick up a number of bandwagon fans along the way. The Philadelphia Eagles are heading back to the Super Bowl after stuffing the San Francisco 49ers into a dumpster on Sunday afternoon and now millions of fans, in the Delaware Valley and beyond, are celebrating.

New York City, the world famous cultural hub and global financial epicenter which is just a few short hours north of Philadelphia and has zero professional football teams that play within the city limits, is joining in on the festivities Sunday night by lighting up the Empire State Building in green!

With no local team to support, it only makes sense that New Yorkers would pick the next closest team to them, in this case the Philadelphia Eagles, to cheer on as they try and win their second Super Bowl in franchise history.

While we know that Broad Street is full of green-clad revelers celebrating the Eagles big win, we also now know that fans up and down Broadway are firing up their speakers to play the Eagles Fight Song and cheer on their new favorite team.

