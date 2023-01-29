Jonathan Gannon says he’s staying with the Eagles

Various head coaching positions have started filling, with some candidates having first and second interviews. Eagles’ defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon was a top candidate for the Houston Texans job, and was being discussed for the Arizona Cardinals position, as well.

With the Eagles now on their way to the Super Bowl, Gannon spoke to a reporter post-game and made a comment that may have been hyperbole, or might actually be what his future holds. When it was mentioned that the NFC Championship Game might be his last one in Philly, Gannon scoffed it off, and said, “Philly is keeping me.”

Jonathan Gannon to @BrelandFOX29 after the game.



“Philly is keeping me. Good bad or indifferent I’m staying here.” pic.twitter.com/TCaK5bQIGy — David Grzybowski (@DavidGrzyTV) January 29, 2023

That’s obviously great news if it holds to be true. Gannon certainly has turned the Eagles defense around from their struggles in 2021, with the group absolutely dominating games from the defensive front to the backfield. His non-scheme, scheme, has found a groove, and they’ve found a way to utilize the versatile talent they have throughout the roster.

Gannon did get some help from the Eagles’ front office with some key additions this offseason — here’s looking at you Haason Reddick —, and with their ability to rotate guys up front without any sort of step-down in quality, those guys stay fresh, and stay after the opposing QB for 60 long minutes.

We’ll see if Gannon really does end up staying in Philly (maybe he got caught up in emotion?), but head coach Nick Sirianni will be more than happy to welcome his friend and colleague back — especially after defending him profusely the past couple weeks on the radio and in press conferences.