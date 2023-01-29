Eagles players celebrate making the Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles are NFC Champions and have punched their ticket to the Super Bowl!

This Eagles team is special, always has been and continues to be. Head coach Nick Sirianni put an emphasis on connection all season and said their love for one another was the primary motivator down the stretch. It worked. The guys are having fun, playing together, and lifting each other up when needed.

Look at these two! Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown have dreamed of playing together since college, and in one season on the same team, have put together performances that resulted in one of the most dynamic offenses in franchise and league history.

With smiles all around, these guys played hard on Sunday and celebrated hard afterward. They deserve it, and more!

SUPER BOWL BOUND!!!! All Glory be to GOD!!! #FlyEaglesFly — Haason 7 Reddick (@Haason7Reddick) January 29, 2023

Speak up !!! Mention me lol https://t.co/YKXXbnTd6B — C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) January 29, 2023

Damn this shit feel good! Tears of joy❤️❤️❤️ Super Bowl we otwww — Kyzir (@KyzirWhite8) January 29, 2023

Kenny Gainwell. “We were the physical team. We wanted to take it to them. #Eagles — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) January 29, 2023

Letss gooo!!! Talkin all that shit… shut that shit up an im back thisss week!!!!!! #FlyEaglesFly — Shaun Bradley® (Sdot) (@Sdot_Bradley5) January 30, 2023

SEE YOU SOON AZ! SUPER BOWL BOUND pic.twitter.com/mremuWcT3p — Josiah Scott (@JosiahScott7) January 29, 2023

We going to the bowl — Javon hargrave (@Jay_MostWanted) January 29, 2023

BOWL BOUND — Milton Williams (@miltonw_12) January 30, 2023

#Eagles RT Lane Johnson on returning to the Super Bowl and if getting there makes it worth playing through injuries: pic.twitter.com/nyxNAUsZdG — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 30, 2023

And, I don’t know about that Jordan Davis, but you can have this one.

Some former Eagles were celebrating the big win, too.

Eagles are going to the Super Bowl. What a great season. Really likeable team that has played well and been a lot of fun to follow. — Tommy Lawlor (@lawlornfl) January 29, 2023

Y’all think it’s a game lol ain’t nobody tryn play qb against these gangsta Eagles defense — LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) January 29, 2023

Congrats to the good guys @Eagles ! — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 29, 2023

Tell ‘em, Torrey!

The Philadelphia Eagles now have three Super Bowl appearances since 1996.



The Dallas Cowboys have ZERO conference championship appearances since then. pic.twitter.com/tsaCCTXA5v — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 29, 2023

Speaking of the Cowboys, even Dez Bryant was pumped for Darius Slay and his journey to this point.