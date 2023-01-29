 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News THE EAGLES ARE GOING BACK TO THE SUPER BOWL

Filed under:

Eagles players celebrate making the Super Bowl

Big smiles, a few profanities, and pure happiness from the NFC Champions.

By Alexis Chassen
/ new
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are NFC Champions and have punched their ticket to the Super Bowl!

This Eagles team is special, always has been and continues to be. Head coach Nick Sirianni put an emphasis on connection all season and said their love for one another was the primary motivator down the stretch. It worked. The guys are having fun, playing together, and lifting each other up when needed.

Look at these two! Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown have dreamed of playing together since college, and in one season on the same team, have put together performances that resulted in one of the most dynamic offenses in franchise and league history.

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

With smiles all around, these guys played hard on Sunday and celebrated hard afterward. They deserve it, and more!

And, I don’t know about that Jordan Davis, but you can have this one.

Some former Eagles were celebrating the big win, too.

Tell ‘em, Torrey!

Speaking of the Cowboys, even Dez Bryant was pumped for Darius Slay and his journey to this point.

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bleeding Green Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Philadelphia Eagles news from Bleeding Green Nation