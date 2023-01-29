We finally found something Jalen Hurts isn’t amazing at!

The Philadelphia Eagles are headed back to the Super Bowl after pummeling the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon, 31-7. After the game was over the Birds were celebrating on stage after receiving the NFC Championship trophy and FOX Sports’ Terry Bradshaw invited Jalen Hurts to lead the joyous crowd in the singing of the Eagles Fight Song.

Probably best if you stick to football @JalenHurts…



But we’ll let you sing just this once, see you in 2 weeks.



pic.twitter.com/DpektPWzUx — AZSuperBowl (@AZSuperBowl) January 29, 2023

Hurts, who is an extremely talented athlete and an impossibly handsome person, is...not very good at singing and also sounded like he even got some of the words wrong. We will, I’m sure, forgive his tone-deafness and blame it on all of the adrenaline that was probably still coursing through his veins that took away his regular angelic singing voice.

The Birds will now celebrate and await the winner of the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs (Andy Reid! Jason Kelce’s little brother!) and the Cincinnati Bengals. WOOOOOOOOOO SUPER BOWL LET’S GOOOOOOOOOO!