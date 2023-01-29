The Eagles are going to the Super Bowl!!!

Talk about a crazy wild game!

The Eagles started off strong scoring on the opening drive, but a ton of missed opportunities for the Eagles allowed the 49ers to stay in the game early. Running back Christian McCaffrey put the 49ers on his back running the ball in for a score to tie the game 7-7.

The game didn’t stay tied long, though. Both Miles Sanders and Boston Scott scored before halftime, extending the lead 21-7.

Jalen Hurts didn’t look like himself for a majority of the game, holding on to the ball for way too long and overthrowing several passes. He finished 15-pf-25 for for 121 yards, with a rushing TD — the Eagles fourth of the day.

The Eagles’ 39 rushing touchdowns this season, breaking the record set by the 1924 Frankford Yellow Jackets. The Eagles now have the most by any franchise in a season in the history of the NFL. This is also the first time Eagles have ever had four rushing TDs in a playoff game.

One Eagles player that deserves a ton of praise for his performance is Haason Reddick. As I predicted, Haason Reddick wrecked this game. Reddick had three tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the first half. An absolute monster.

Kenny Gainwell continues to come in clutch in the post-season, he had 13 carries for 42 yards.

