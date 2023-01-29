K’Von Wallace, Trent Williams ejected from NFC Championship Game

With a just a few minutes left to play, both benches cleared for a fight after 49ers’ Trent Williams threw Eagles safety K’Von Wallace to the ground following a scrum.

OHH TRENT WILLIAMS SLAM pic.twitter.com/ZG3fMr2PqQ — GC (@gc_rmcf) January 29, 2023

Things had already been testy, but with the Eagles up 31-7 with under five minutes to play, Williams took things a little further and we got a full-fledged fight. It wasn’t obviously clear what Wallace’s role in the situation was, but it was enough to get the flag and ejection.

Wallace will likely face a fine from the penalty, as will Williams, but the Eagle shouldn’t be subjected to any kind of suspension for the Super Bowl.

That kind of penalty would be a huge deal if it weren’t for the circumstances, but with the Eagles already securing the NFC Championship and headed to the Super Bowl, it’s all smiles as they ran out the clock.